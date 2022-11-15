Marion man convicted in fatal 2020 Socastee shooting, sentenced to 23 years in prison

A Marion man pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and was sentenced to 23 years in prison, according to a news release from the Solicitor’s office.

Diamantae Currie, 22, was charged in connected to a Socastee area shooting in November of 2020.

One victim, Jeffrey Monnett, was shot and killed during the incident.

“Violent criminals prey on people who they think are buying or selling drugs. Here, the defendant tried to rob the victim and it lead to this awful result,” Seth Oskin, assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case, said in the release. “Mr. Monnett was a beloved son and cousin. We are thankful that this plea brings his family some sense of peace and justice.”

Ernest Howard, 22, of Marion, was also charged in connection to the shooting. His case is still pending.