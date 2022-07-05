Marion man facing murder charges for stabbing death at River Bend Campground

A Marion man is being charged with murder following the stabbing death of a woman at a local campground over the Fourth of July weekend.

According to online records from Marion Municipal Court, Chadwick A. Greenawalt, age 44, Marion, is being charged with murder, an unspecified felony; involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony; and felonious assault, a second-degree felony. A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, July 11 in municipal court. There was no record that Greenawalt had been arraigned yet.

Greenawalt is accused of stabbing and killing Natalie H. Rudd, age 42, Marion, during an altercation that was reported at 2:33 a.m. on Sunday, July 3 at River Bend Campground, 1092 Whetstone River Road South, according to a press release issued by the Marion County Sheriff's Office. The press release states that Rudd was "no longer breathing" and "CPR was in progress" when deputies and EMTs from the First Consolidated Fire District arrived on the scene.

Rudd was transported to OhioHealth Marion General Hospital where she later died due to the injuries she had suffered in the incident at the campground. According to a sworn affidavit by Deputy Stacy McCurry of the Marion County Sheriff's Office, Rudd suffered "two stab wounds, one in the abdomen and one in the neck."

Deputy McCurry also stated in the affidavit that "Through investigation it was determined that (Greenawalt) engaged in a physical confrontation with (Rudd), and held her against a picnic table at the campground. Witnesses saw (Greenawalt's) arm move as if he were hitting the woman."

According to witnesses at the scene, Greenawalt fled the campground on a motorcycle and was later stopped by Deputy John Endicott. Deputy McCurry stated in the affidavit that Greenawalt "had blood on his hands when stopped by law enforcement officers."

Greenawalt was transported to OhioHealth Marion General Hospital for treatment of injuries he suffered during the altercation. He was then arrested and transported to the Multi-County Correctional Center.

Sheriff Matt Bayles said Tuesday that the investigation is still in progress.

