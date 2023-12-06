Marion man facing several charges following road rage incident

A Marion man has been arrested following a shooting on the city's west side.

About 5:30 p.m. Monday, Marion Police officers responded to the report of a shooting that occurred near the intersection of Davids Street and West Columbia Street. It was determined to be a road rage incident that ended with the suspect firing several rounds at the victim’s vehicle.

The rounds struck the victim’s car and a nearby tree. The suspect's vehicle was located shortly after in the 300-block of Pearl Street.

The suspect, D’larius J. Evans, 24, was located inside the vehicle and a firearm was recovered, according to a news release from the Marion Police Department. Evans also was found to have a nationwide warrant out of Georgia and was arrested on several charges. He was taken to the Multi-County Correctional Center.

Charges against Evans have been forwarded to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office and include fugitive from justice, felonious assault, discharging of a firearm in prohibited areas, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and several misdemeanors, according to the release.

“We are extremely thankful that no one was hurt in this incident,” Chief Jay McDonald said. “It could have been had a much different and tragic outcome. I’m proud of the work our officers do day in and day out. Through great investigative work, they located and arrested this dangerous suspect quickly.”

McDonald also thanked the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Marion County Combined Dispatch Center for their assistance.

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Marion Police charge man for shooting at another vehicle