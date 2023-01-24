Marion man gets probation for possession of cocaine

COSHOCTON − A Marion man felt his charge of drug possession was a case of being in the wrong place at the wrong time. Judge Robert Batchelor didn't agree with him Monday in Coshocton County Common Pleas Court.

Attorney Marie Seiber with client Leon McDuffie-Brady of Marion Monday in Coshocton County Common Pleas Court. He received 3 years of community control sanctions for possession of cocaine.

Leon G. McDuffie-Brady, 35, was indicted in April with possession of cocaine, a second-degree felony, from an incident on March 9.

He was taken into custody by the Coshocton County Sheriff's Office during the execution of a search warrant in the 300 block of South Third Street. Recovered were drugs, drug-related items and cash.

McDuffie-Brady entered a guilty plea to an amended charge as a third-degree felony on Dec. 20. As part of the plea deal, the Coshocton County Prosecutor's Office agreed to a joint sentencing recommendation of community control sanctions and not to oppose a pre-sentencing investigation. Prosecutor Jason Given said the amended charge was appropriate after the weight of the drugs were verified by a laboratory.

McDuffie-Brady received three years of community control sanctions. Any violation of the terms of his probation could result in a prison term up to 36 months.

Public defender Marie Seiber said McDuffie-Brady's ability to find and keep gainful employment and get things done was well above her typical client.

McDuffie-Brady said he's not a person bringing drugs into the community or distributing them. However, he does take responsibility for what happened.

"I'm a loving father and a hardworking man who was basically in the wrong place at the wrong time and I didn't understand the extent of what was happening around me," he said. "This is not normally a thing I'm involved with. I wake up everyday trying to be better than the day before and I'll continue to do that."

However, Batchelor objected to the wrong place at the wrong time narrative, as he believes the defendant fully knew where he was and what was going on. He hoped the incident was a wake up call for him. He admitted McDuffie-Brady was catching a break and he better take advantage of it.

Story continues

"What happened here is the government casts a wide net to deal with this serious (drug) problem we have here in this community. Sometimes they catch fish they weren't looking for. You might not have been the target of this particular investigation, but you happened to be at that particular location and you knew what was going on and that's why you're here today," Batchelor told McDuffie-Brady.

Leonard Hayhurst is a community content coordinator and general news reporter for the Coshocton Tribune with more than 15 years of local journalism experience and multiple awards from the Ohio Associated Press. He can be reached at 740-295-3417 or llhayhur@coshoctontribune.com. Follow him on Twitter at @llhayhurst.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Marion man gets probation for possession of cocaine