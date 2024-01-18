Marion man killed in Hale County crash, Alabama troopers say

A Marion man died in a Hale County crash that involved three vehicles, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Ja’Quan D. Brooks, 24, was killed in the crash, which occurred at around 11:25 p.m. Jan. 12 on Alabama Highway 69 about 6 miles south of Moundville.

Troopers said Brooks' 1998 Honda Accord left the road and then re-entered, striking another car. Brooks' vehicle then struck a tractor-trailer.

Brooks was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

No further information was released by ALEA. Troopers with ALEA's Highway Patrol Division are investigating the crash.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Marion man killed in Alabama Highway 69 crash in Hale County