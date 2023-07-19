Marion man who prompted SWAT response now facing felony charge

Jul. 19—A Marion man faces an assault with a weapon charge after allegedly pulling a handgun on two men earlier this month.

Authorities are holding Christopher Martin Klett, 46, in the county jail with bail set at $100,000 following his arrest after the July 8 confrontation on Lower Lost Prairie Road. He is scheduled to appear before Judge Danni Coffman in Flathead County District Court on July 20 for his arraignment on the felony charge.

Authorities responded to the Lower Lost Prairie Road area after two men reported Klett for displaying a handgun, according to court documents.

One victim told investigators that a drunken Klett pulled the gun out during an argument, court documents said. While Klett never aimed the gun at him, the victim said he spun the weapon on his finger to intimidate him, according to court documents.

The other victim recounted Klett coming up the road toward with the gun aimed at him, court documents said. When Klett put the gun into his pocket, the man grabbed and hit him, eventually seizing the gun. After taking the firearm, the victim retreated to a nearby home and phoned authorities.

Though responding Flathead County Sheriff's Office deputies found Klett at his home, the 46-year-old allegedly refused to come out. Klett surrendered to authorities after the arrival of SWAT, court documents said.

If convicted, Klett faces up to 20 years behind bars and a $50,000 fine.

