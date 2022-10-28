Marion man sentenced to 15-year prison term for leaving scene of crash that killed a woman

Before he was sentenced on Friday, Steven Timothy Cano told the court that the crash that claimed the life of Elizabeth Anne Trube was a "complete blur" to him. He said the next day, he called to report that he had been involved in the crash.

Also during Friday's sentencing hearing, Circuit Judge Pete Brigham was told the body of the 57-year-old Fort McCoy woman wasn't discovered until several hours after the crash.

A witness told Florida Highway Patrol troopers he was driving by when he noticed what appeared to be garbage on the side of the roadway. The witness said when he returned to the area, he noticed it wasn't garbage, but a body and a motorcycle.

A 15-year prison term

Hearing what Cano had to say, the judge told him that while he appreciated him taking responsibility for what happened, he cannot help but think what Trube was going through before she died. The judge said no one came to the woman's rescue.

The judge sentenced Cano, of Fort McCoy, to a 15-year prison term for leaving the scene of a crash with death. He was sentenced to a 60-day term for not having a valid driver's license.

Cano entered an open plea of no contest. That means the judge alone decided on Cano's sentence, and there was no negotiated plea deal between the state and defense. Cano faced up to 30 years behind bars.

At the time of the May 2021 crash, Cano was on probation for battery/prior offense and false imprisonment. He was sentenced to five years in prison for violating his probation.

Brigham ruled that all of the sentences are to run concurrently.

This is how the crash happened

Troopers said Trube was a passenger on Cano's Yamaha motorcycle, and the two were riding along Northeast 127th Street Road in Fort McCoy when the bike veered off the road at a curve at Northeast 230th Avenue.

The bike overturned, ejecting Trube.

FHP officials said Cano left the scene and didn't report the crash.

Assistant State Attorney Yaveth Parodi told the judge that Cano lied about the crash when troopers eventually found him. The prosecutor said troopers had received information that Trube and Cano were at a bar and Cano was drinking. The pair left the bar on the motorcycle, Parodi said.

The prosecutor said Cano continued to deny any involvement with the crash during troopers' investigation. At one point, Cano told troopers that his bike must have been stolen, according to the man's arrest report.

Steven Cano's lawyer read aloud a letter from his client

Cano admitted he had violated his probation and entered a no contest plea to the charges of leaving the scene of a crash with death and no valid driver's license, Cano's lawyer H. Derek Saltsman, read aloud a letter from his client.

Cano said he had known Trube for nearly 20 years and misses her. He said he was sorry and regrets what happened. He called the crash a "tragic accident" and asked the woman's family for forgiveness. He said he doesn't think he can forgive himself.

Saltsman told the court that when Cano saw pictures of the crash, he cried and was emotional. The lawyer said he doesn't think Cano meant to kill Trube and was "shocked, dazed and confused" after the wreck.

Saltsman asked for the minimum sentence of four years behind bars.

A woman and Cano's son were in the audience, but neither wanted to speak.

Elizabeth Anne Trube was an artist

In an earlier interview with Trube's daughter, Anastasia, the woman said her mother was raised in Illinois and had moved from Michigan to Florida when she was a toddler. The younger Trube said her mother lived in Salt Springs and Lynne.

A painter and artist, Trube created murals and painted pictures of people, her daughter said.

"She loves to talk, tell stories and was outgoing," the woman said about her mother in the interview. "If you were down, she would encourage you and would do anything to see you smile."

The younger Trube said her mother was afraid of moving vehicles because she was scared of being in a crash. The woman said if her mother accepted a ride, it would only have been from someone she trusted.

