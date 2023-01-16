Marion man's death at county jail determined to be from natural causes

The death of a man on Jan. 2 at the Multi-County Correctional Center was due to natural causes, according to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office.

Prosecutor Ray Grogan said the preliminary determination is that inmate Greg Bunker, age 55, Marion, died from "an acute cardiac event" he suffered while he was in custody at the jail. Bunker was in jail after being arrested by deputies from the Marion County Sheriff's Office following a traffic stop late on New Year's night and had not made an appearance in court prior to his death, according to authorities.

According to a press release issued by Marion Police Chief Jay McDonald, in the early morning hours of Jan. 2, jail staff discovered that Bunker was unresponsive. He was transported to OhioHealth Marion General Hospital around 4:25 a.m. on that Monday by the City of Marion Fire Department and then transferred via helicopter to Grant Medical Center in Columbus. He was pronounced dead later at Grant Medical Center, according to McDonald.

Officers from the Marion Police Department were dispatched to the county jail around 7:33 a.m. on Jan. 2 after receiving a report of "a serious injury that occurred inside the facility," located at 1514 Victory Road.

Inmate Jack W. Mangus III, age 40, Blacklick, Ohio, was initially charged with felonious assault, a second-degree felony, in the case, according to online records from Marion Municipal Court. According to an affidavit filed in support of the arrest warrant for Mangus by Det. Erica Delp of the Marion Police Department, Mangus allegedly "stomped on the head" of Bunker during an altercation.

However, after receiving information regarding the cause of Bunker's death, on Jan. 4, Assistant Prosecutor John Scott submitted a motion to dismiss the case against Mangus without prejudice to Marion Municipal Court Judge Teresa Ballinger. In her ruling dated Jan. 6, the judge dismissed the case without prejudice.

Additionally, the judge issued a warrant ordering that Mangus be discharged from the jail. According to jail records, Mangus is no longer incarcerated at the Multi-County Correctional Center.

Mangus was arrested in November 2022 following a traffic stop in Marion County for operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and driving with a suspended license, both first-degree misdemeanor offenses, according to online records from Marion Municipal Court. He is scheduled to appear in municipal court on Feb. 27 in relation to the charges associated with the traffic stop.

