Marion motorists updated on two construction projects

Mount Vernon Avenue will be closed at the intersection of Brightwood Drive from 7 a.m. Monday until 10 a.m. Tuesday. A detour will be posted to route traffic north on Forest Lawn Boulevard to East Center Street. Additionally, Summit Street northbound and southbound from Mount Vernon Avenue will be temporarily opened to traffic.

Underground Utilities, under contract with Aqua Ohio, will be installing the watermain connection to Brightwood Drive at this location.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the Prospect Street bridge is expected to reopen to one lane of southbound traffic on Wednesday. Work will then begin on the State Street bridge. One lane of northbound traffic will be maintained for parapet wall construction.

Following completion of the parapet walls, State Street will close for 60 days to pour the new bridge deck. This closure is estimated to occur this spring. During the closure, traffic will be detoured via Ohio 95 eastbound to U.S. Route 23 northbound. A local detour will also be established for city traffic.

The current lane reduction on State Street between Center and Church streets will remain in place for this next phase of construction. The access alley under State Street will be closed for the duration of the project, which is expected to be completed this summer.

All work is weather dependent; it may be postponed or cancelled without prior notice.

