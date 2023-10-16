Marion Municipal Court honored by Ohio Justice Alliance for Community Corrections

Marion Municipal Court received the 2023 Clifford Skeen Award for excellence in community correction programming at the Ohio Justice Alliance for Community Corrections conference held Oct. 12 in Columbus.

This marks the second award that the court has received in 2023. It was also the recipient of the Vince Polito Executive Leadership Award presented by the Ohio Chief Probation Officers Association.

Marion Municipal Court was nominated for the Clifford Skeen award based on passing grant standards, reducing jail commitments, and successful completion of the standard probation program, the press release stated.

“The probation department was able to reach this milestone through the dedicated work of our probation officers, case managers, and support team," said Tom Stotts, chief probation officer for Marion Municipal Court. "To have these successes, you must get offenders in front of a curriculum of evidence based practices that provide cognitive approaches as opposed to having them sit in jail for numerous days.”

Stotts noted probation office visits are structured to provide skill building in areas of need. Case managers assist offenders in removing barriers that may hinder them in fulfilling the terms and conditions of probation or attending treatment appointments. The Marion Municipal Court Probation Department has internal group programing which includes Decision Points, Cognitive Behavior Skills Group, and a Domestic Abuse Intervention Program, Stotts said.

“Fidelity is key when it comes to running a structured office visit and facilitating programs. That is why the probation department has a designated quality assurance officer on staff to make sure best practices are followed," Stotts said.

Probation department has aided in reducing jail costs

Commitment reduction for the probation department has been able to reduce the cost of jail beds by using alternative sanctions such as diversion programs, community service, and electronic home monitoring, Stotts noted.

"These sanctions would be difficult to implement if it were not for the collaboration with the Marion City Law Director’s Office, City of Marion Love Your Neighborhood Program, and the Marion County Commissioners," Stotts said.

While the Marion Municipal Court initially secured a renewal of $775,976 from the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections (ODRC) this past spring under what is now called Community Corrections Act 2.0, ODRC recently announced to the municipal court that the program would be receiving a 5% increase for a total of $814,774.

ODRC nominates three agencies each from the following categories: Community Correction Act (CCA) Jail Diversion, CCA Prison Diversion, Community Based Correctional Facility (CBCF) and Halfway House. Marion Municipal Court was nominated under the CCA Jail Diversion along with Norwalk Municipal Court and Mansfield Municipal Court probation departments respectively.

The Clifford Skeen Award is presented annually to residential and non-residential programs in recognition of excellence in community corrections. The Clifford Skeen Award is a part of former Governor and former U.S. Senator Voinovich’s commitment to enhancing the quality of community corrections programs in Ohio.

The award, first presented in 1993, is given in honor of the late eighth-term Ohio legislator who sponsored Ohio’s Community Correction Act.

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Marion Municipal Court receives award from Ohio Justice Alliance