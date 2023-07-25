Marion murder charged with murder for shooting death in Libby Lane apartment

A Marion man has been charged with murder following a fatal shooting at a Libby Lane apartment Friday night.

Justin R. Brady, 22, Marion, is accused of shooting and killing D’Jontaez K. Ross, 25, Marion, with whom he shared an apartment located in the 200 block of Libby Lane, according to a press release issued Saturday by the Marion Police Department.

Chief Jay McDonald said officers were dispatched to the Libby Lane address at 11:11 p.m. Friday after Brady called the Marion County Combined Dispatch Center to report he had shot Ross. When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered Ross' body. He was already deceased.

Brady was arrested at the scene and booked into the Multi-County Correctional Center in Marion on Friday night.

Brady appeared Monday in Marion Municipal Court where he was charged with one count of murder, an unspecified felony. A three-year firearm specification is attached to the murder charge, according to records maintained on the Marion Municipal Court website.

Brady is scheduled to appear in municipal court at 8:30 a.m. on July 31 for a preliminary hearing. Bond has not been set for Brady yet. He is being represented by attorney Jack Van Bibber, according to online records maintained by the Marion Municipal Court.

Prosecutor asks Brady be given no opportunity for bond

Marion County Prosecutor Ray Grogan filed a motion Monday asking no bond be granted to Brady and that he remain in custody at the Multi-County Correctional Center in Marion for the duration of the proceedings against him.

"The State believes that no bond is necessary is this case. The evidence against the defendant is strong, and the defendant poses a substantial risk of serious physical harm to any person or to the community," Grogan wrote in his motion. "The State submits that no release conditions will reasonably assure the safety of that person and the community The State will present additional information at the hearing to support its position that no bond is necessary in this matter."

According to an affidavit for probable cause determination filed by Major Chris Adkins of the Marion Police Department, Brady called the Marion County Combined Dispatch Center at 11:11 p.m. on Friday "and advised he just shot someone in his apartment" located in the 200 block of Libby Lane. Adkins said when officers arrived, they "located a deceased male on a couch inside the apartment."

"The investigation showed the victim appeared to have a close contact gun shot wound to the foreheadarea. The shooting victim was deceased," Adkins wrote in the affidavit for probable cause determination. "The caller, Justin Brady, later admitted to shooting the victim while he was laying down on the couch and the victim had no weapons. Justin Brady was taken to jail for murder. The suspected weapon was located and it was a 9 mm Taurus."

Officials from the Marion Police Department have not released any further information about the case because it is still under investigation. McDonald said the reason for the shooting is unknown at this point.

This was the first murder reported this year in the City of Marion. There were three murders in the city in 2022.

One of the men accused of murder last year pleaded guilty and is now in prison. The second man is deceased. He killed himself after shooting and killing a young woman during a domestic dispute. The third man accused of murder last year is in custody at the Multi-County Correctional Center awaiting trial in Marion County Common Pleas Court.

