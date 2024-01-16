Marion officer among 46 to graduate from the latest Patrol’s basic peace officer class

COLUMBUS — Members of the 149th Basic Peace Officer Class received training certificates during a graduation ceremony held Friday at the Ohio State Highway Patrol Training Academy. The 46 graduates will assume duties as peace officers for 22 Ohio agencies.

Among the graduates is Emma C. White of the Marion Police Department, who was honored during the ceremony for top academics.

The 21-week basic course began in August. The course was developed by the Ohio Peace Officer Training Commission and offers comprehensive instruction in more than 150 topics, including criminal law, traffic law, community relations, physical training, self-defense, firearms, emergency vehicle operations, standardized field sobriety testing and electronic speed measuring devices.

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Marion Police Officer Emma White completes Patrol Training Academy