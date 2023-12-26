Marion PD hosts holiday toy drive

Dec. 26—Hundreds of families and children lined up outside the Hamasa Temple Shrine in Marion on Saturday as Marion Police Department Foundation held its holiday toy drive.

Now in its 15th year, the annual event provides Christmas gifts for hundreds of children throughout east Mississippi and west Alabama.

The goal of each year's event is to support the community and build relationships between law enforcement and residents, Police Chief Randall Davis said in a statement posted to MPD's social media on Christmas Eve.

"We strive to change the negative stigma that all law enforcement agencies and its members are bad," he said in the written statement. "Our goal this weekend was to ensure that every child that came to the Marion Police Department's Toy Drive would leave with a smile on their face and a gift."

Although families only have one opportunity to participate in the toy drive, the event doesn't stop there, as the foundation routinely distributes leftover toys and gifts to surrounding communities. Following Saturday's event, MPD took additional toys to York, Alabama, to support families there, Davis said.

This year's drive held a special significance, Davis said, as many families continue to struggle with increased costs for food, housing and other necessities. The increased costs also impacted the drive itself, he said, but local residents and businesses rallied behind the foundation to make it happen.

Each year's toy drive also requires a team of dedicated volunteers to be successful, Davis said via social media, and a big thank you is owed to all who gave their time and energy to the event.

