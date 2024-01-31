Marion Police arrest 27-year-old man for armed robbery of downtown shop

A Marion man is facing two charges following a robbery Sunday at the Marion Smoke Shop, 420 E. Center St.

According to a news release, at 10:34 a.m. Sunday police responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Marion Smoke Shop. A suspect came into the store, threatened the clerk with the knife and demanded cash, according to a news release from the Police Department. The suspect then fled the store.

Officers were able to identify the suspect, a 37-year-old Marion man. He was arrested the same day on charges of aggravated robbery and kidnapping, according to the release.

“The men and women of the Marion Police Department are thankful that this violent act did not result in any physical injuries to the victim," Chief Jay McDonald said in the release. "These very serious crimes are felony 1 level crimes and can result in lengthy prison sentences. I am thankful that this serious offender is off the street.”

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Man arrested for armed robbery at Marion Smoke Shop