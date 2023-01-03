Marion Police investigating man's death at county jail

Detectives from the Marion Police Department are investigating the death of an inmate at the Multi-County Correctional Center.

According to a press release issued Tuesday morning by Chief Jay McDonald, officers were dispatched to the county jail around 7:33 a.m. Monday after receiving a report of "a serious injury that occurred inside the facility," located at 1514 Victory Road.

Officers were informed that jail staff discovered inmate Greg Bunker, age 55, Marion, was unresponsive. He was transported to OhioHealth Marion General Hospital around 4:25 a.m. on Monday by the City of Marion Fire Department and then transferred via helicopter to Grant Medical Center in Columbus. He was pronounced dead later at Grant Medical Center, according to Chief McDonald.

Inmate Jack W. Mangus, age 40, Blacklick, Ohio, is charged with felonious assault in the case, according to police. Mangus was incarcerated in the jail at the time of the incident and remains in jail at this time, according to Chief McDonald. No further details regarding the incident have been released.

Online Marion Municipal Court records indicate that Mangus has not appeared in court yet in regard to this case.

The Franklin County Coroner's Office is conducting an autopsy of Bunker's body.

