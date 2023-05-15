The Marion Police Department says a man who had been missing since Friday has been found and is reported safe, according to Major B.J. Gruber.

Marion Police said Troy Brush, age 47, Marion, was found and returned home safely on Sunday evening. Prior to his safe return, he was last seen on Friday, May 12, 2023.

According to a post on the police department's Facebook page, Troy Brush, age 47, Marion, had been missing since Friday, May 12. Gruber told the Star that Brush was found Sunday evening and is safe. He was considered "an endangered missing person," but the reason for the designation was not revealed by the police.

According to the police department's original Facebook post, Brush was last seen on Friday in the vicinity of West Center and Garden streets prior to his safe return home on Sunday night. No further information regarding why Brush went missing or the reason he was listed as "an endangered missing person" was provided.

Gruber said the police department thanks the community for its assistance in locating Brush.

Email: ecarter@gannett.com | Twitter: @AndrewACCarter

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: UPDATE: Marion Police say missing man has been located and is safe