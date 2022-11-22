Marion police searching for man accused of killing cousin

Police in Marion are searching for a man who vanished after allegedly stabbing a family member to death in a parking lot.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty spoke with the victim’s son, who said he witnessed the entire incident, even holding his father in his arms before he died.

Family members told Channel 9 that Alfredo Magana received several calls from a cousin asking to borrow some money.

Police said Alfredo Magana met up with Salvador Magana in a Walmart parking lot.

At some point, the two men got into a confrontation, leading Salvador Magana to stab Alfredo Magana with a large knife before running him over. Salvador Magana then fled the scene in a white Chevrolet pickup truck.

Alfredo Magana’s son said he went to Walmart with his father and watched the tragic event unfold.

“I crawled down to my dad and held him in my arms. That’s all I could do. That’s all I could have done. I told him that I loved him and that everything was going to be ok,” David Guardian said.

Police told Channel 9 that Salvador Magana is wanted for second-degree murder.

Law enforcement said he has ties to Burke County, as well as Mitchell County, and the search for him is ongoing.

