Marion Police searching for missing 10-year-old

Marion Police are searching for a child who has been reported missing.

According to information provided by the Marion Police Department, De'Ante Johnson Jr., age 10, was reported missing by his family just after midnight on Tuesday in the 100 block of Chicago Avenue in Marion. That was the about the time when the child was last seen, according to police.

Johnson is described as a Black male, standing about 5 feet tall, and weighing between 100 and 120 pounds.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of De'Ante Johnson Jr. to contact the Marion Police Department TIPS Line at 740-375-TIPS (8477). Visitmariontips.org/ or call the TIPS Line to leave an anonymous tip.

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Marion Police searching for missing child