Marion Police still searching for suspect in weekend homicide on Adams Street

Marion Police say they are still searching for the suspect in a homicide that occurred early Saturday.

Major B.J. Gruber of the Marion Police Department told the Star on Monday morning that Marquis Deshun Adams, age 18, Marion, remains at large after he allegedly shot and killed a 17-year-old male subject in an incident that was reported just after midnight on Saturday. The alleged shooting occurred at a residence in the 500 block of Adams Street on the city's north side.

Major Gruber warns the public that Adams should be considered armed and dangerous, further warning residents not to approach him if he is observed. Adams is described as 6-feet-3 inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds. Adams has not been located yet and remained at large as of Monday morning.

“We have detectives that are continuing to work leads in this case,” Major Gruber said. “Obviously, we’re hoping for a peaceful resolution to it. We’re hoping he will turn himself.”

Police have not released any further details about the incident yet, nor have they released the identity of the victim in the case. Major Gruber said investigators are still in the process of contacting the victim's family.

The case has been filed with the Marion Municipal Court and Judge Theresa L. Ballinger has issued a warrant for the arrest of Adams. Online court documents viewed Monday by the Star have been redacted to protect the identity of the victim.

According to a press release police issued on Saturday afternoon, officers arrived at the scene of the incident around 12:11 a.m. on Saturday and found a 17-year-old male who had suffered "multiple gunshot wounds." The City of Marion Fire Department then transported the youth to OhioHealth Marion General Hospital where he was later pronounced dead by officials from the Marion County Coroner's Office.

Anyone with information about the investigation should contact the Marion County Combined Dispatch Center at 740-387-2525 or call 911 in the event of an emergency. Tips about this case can be forwarded anonymously to investigators by calling 740-375-TIPS (8477).

Major Gruber said that the Marion Police Department has received assistance with this investigation from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Marion County Coroner’s Office, City of Marion Fire Department, and the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

