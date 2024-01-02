Marion residents appointed to statewide and regional boards

Three local recently were appointed to various boards.

Gov. Mike DeWine reappointed James J. Fitsko of Marion to the Ohio Peace Officer Training Commission for a term that began Dec. 22 and ends Sept. 20, 2026.

The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging has announced the appointments of new Board of Trustees members for Marion and Wyandot counties.

Kristina Butler will serve as the Marion County representative. Butler is the director of career services at Marion Technical College. She serves as a member of the Tomorrow Center Advisory Board, the Harding Music Parents group, and the Women’s Club Home organization.

Michaela Wolfe will serve as a Wyandot representative. Wolfe is a registered nurse in the intensive care unit (ICU) at OhioHealth Marion General Hospital.

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Residents named to Peace Officer Training Commission, Agency on Aging