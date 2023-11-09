Marion School bond shot down by voters

Nov. 8—Marion voters rejected an $8.2 million bond issue to expand Marion School to accommodate enrollment growth.

According to unofficial results, 141 voted for the proposal and 405 against.

The 20-year bond issue was proposed to fund construction of classrooms and bathrooms, a cafeteria/commons area, main office, a secure entryway, and kitchen and parking lot expansion. It would have also connected the district's separate buildings.

If the bond issue had passed, owners of homes with taxable values of $300,000 would have seen an annual tax increase of $212.76.