Marion sheriff's corporal cleared to work after 2 1/2 months on unpaid leave following arrest

A veteran Marion County Sheriff's corporal who has been suspended without pay while facing a charge of domestic battery has been cleared to return to work.

Cpl. Roy A. Johnson was arrested in March. Last month, citing the victim's refusal to cooperate, the State Attorney's Office dropped the case.

The Sheriff's Office had intended to suspend Johnson for an additional three days without pay. Johnson appealed that decision, so Sheriff Billy Woods met with the corporal. Also present at the meeting were Johnson's defense lawyer, Jimmie Sparrow; and the sheriff's office staff attorney, Tim McCourt.

Woods explained his decision in a three-page memorandum addressed to Sheriff's Office officials, Johnson and Johnson's lawyer.

At issue: The domestic battery allegation and Johnson's statements

In the meeting, Woods wrote in his memo, Johnson "did not dispute that his on-scene conduct on March 5, 2022, (the night deputies responded to the domestic violence call) was lacking."

Specifically, the sheriff said Johnson admitted that "certain derogatory statements" made in the presence of his fellow deputies were "wholly unbecoming a deputy sheriff."

When deputies asked Johnson to leave the residence on March 5, Johnson used colorful language to describe judges and assistant state attorneys, according to the deputy's arrest report.

In his memo, Woods said Johnson was "prepared to accept discipline for these statements," and that Johnson had violated the agency's code of conduct.

As for the criminal charge: The letter states that Johnson argued that evidence of domestic violence was "insufficient."

Johnson said supervisors and deputies who responded to the location on March 5 "did not believe the evidence was sufficient to establish probable cause, which would indicate that the evidence also failed to meet the higher burden of proof required to sustain a finding he committed a crime."

He further argued that the domestic violence unit did not uncover anything new during its investigation.

Johnson said because his criminal charge was dropped, he was denied an opportunity to present his case in court.

Johnson was not arrested on March 5. Instead, there was an investigation and he was arrested several days later.

Woods' decision in this case

The sheriff said that, after reviewing the matter, he concluded that the "available evidence is insufficient to sustain a finding by the greater weight of the evidence that Deputy Johnson committed the criminal offense of battery on March 5, 2022. As such, I hereby overturn any such finding made by the Office of Professional Standards."

Johnson asked that his three days of unpaid leave be applied retroactively – in other words, he said three of the days he already spent on unpaid leave should count as his punishment.

The sheriff agreed, citing Johnson's "attitude of contrition and repentance," the fact that he has been on unpaid leave for 2½ months, his record of service as a deputy sheriff, and his military service.

"I'm glad everything is now behind him and I'm glad the sheriff considered everything before making his decision," Sparrow said.

Sheriff's officials said while Johnson is allowed back to work, his duties have not been determined.

Background of the case

Several deputies went to Johnson's home on March 5 when a woman reported that Johnson had pushed her. She said one of her hands was injured when she braced herself. Johnson denied pushing the woman.

The incident was sent to the Sheriff's Office Domestic Violence Unit for investigation. Johnson was arrested several days later, charged with domestic battery.

He posted bond, was released from jail, and was scheduled to go to trial late last month. But the woman, after initially being cooperative, told prosecutors that she no longer wanted to pursue the charge. Since there were no eyewitness, the state decided to drop the case.

