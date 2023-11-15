Marion shooting case headed to trial

Nov. 15—The criminal case against a Marion man accused of shooting a teenager in the face over the summer is headed once again for trial.

Appearing back in Flathead County District Court on Nov. 9 for a scheduled change of plea hearing, Ross Barker, 70, instead opted to move ahead with the felony assault with a weapon case. He similarly indicated his intent to dispute allegations he violated a suspended five-year sentence with the state Department of Corrections on a 2021 felony criminal endangerment conviction.

He previously pleaded not guilty to assault with a weapon in connection with the alleged shooting in August.

Judge Dan Wilson kept the case on his December jury trial term and set aside three days for the proceedings after conferring with prosecutors and Barker's defense attorney. He set an adjudicatory hearing for the petition to revoke Barker's suspended sentence for Dec. 7.

Deputies with the Flathead County Sheriff's Office arrested Barker on July 28 after investigating an alleged shooting in Moose Crossing that left a 15-year-old with pellet wounds to the face, according to court documents. The teenager told investigators that he and his sister were headed to a nearby camper when Barker confronted them.

He allegedly asked what the two were doing before raising a gun and shooting the 15-year-old in the face. The teen and his sister retreated to another camper, court documents said.

Barker allegedly admitted to pulling the trigger to deputies. He said he suspected the 15-year-old of being behind a string of thefts in the area, according to court documents.

In Barker's version, his wife came across the pair and told them to leave. She was cursed out in return, according to court documents. An upset Barker confronted the 15-year-old and "popped him in the face," court documents said.

Barker described his weapon as a derringer-like gun loaded with two 410 shotgun rounds, one containing rock salt, the other bird shot, according to court documents. Barker allegedly said he used the bird shot on the teen.

Booked into the county jail that same day, Barker remains behind bars with bail set at $200,000.

Assault with a weapon carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in Montana State Prison and a $50,000 fine.

News Editor Derrick Perkins can be reached at 758-4430 or dperkins@dailyinterlake.com.