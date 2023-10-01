Marion Station Man charged with murder in shooting death of 53-year-old woman

Maryland State Police arrested a man Sunday morning in connection to the fatal shooting of a woman in Somerset County.

The suspect, Morris Edward Cotton III, 42, of Marion Station, is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder and related charges. Cotton will be held at the Somerset County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

Shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, troopers from the Maryland State Police Princess Anne Barrack responded to a residence on the 28800 block of Hudson Corner Road in Marion Station for a report of a female who was shot. According to a preliminary investigation, troopers and officers from the Crisfield Police Department arrived on scene and witnessed Cotton exit the residence, and he was taken into custody at the scene.

Police entered the residence to look for the victim, identified as Amy Jean Uff, 53, of Marion Station. She was declared dead at the scene by emergency medical services personnel. The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit will lead the investigation.

The case remains under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Marion Station man faces murder charges in woman's shooting death