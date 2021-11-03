A Marion toddler died after ingesting fentanyl. Her parents are now charged with aggravated manslaughter

The Marion County Sheriff's Office has arrested a couple and accused them of contributing to the death of their 2-year-old daughter, who somehow ingested fentanyl.

Joseph Arthur Tierney and Jalynn Nichole Davis, both 36, are each charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child. Both are being held in jail without bail.

Davis already has a pending murder case in Lake County, where she is accused of supplying fentanyl that led to an adult's death. And Tierney has been accused of threatening a witness in that case. Both of those prosecutions are ongoing.

"The senseless death of this innocent child is the ultimate tragedy, and it should serve as a reminder of why we must continue our fight to keep opiates out of our communities," Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods said in a statement.

Miya Tierney was taken to the hospital on June 13

According to sheriff's Detective John Lightle's report, on June 13 deputies were called to 22647 SE County Road 42 in reference to a 2-year-old child who was unresponsive.

Paramedics and deputies performed CPR and the child was taken to UF Health The Villages Hospital, where she died. The child's name was Miya Tierney.

A deputy spoke with Joseph Tierney and Davis. They said Miya and her father were asleep when Davis returned home. The couple went to another location in the home to have sex. They came back and noticed their daughter was not breathing, and vomit was coming from her mouth.

At the hospital, Davis told the detective that her child has health problems and, before her death, had not been acting like herself.

The detective said the child did not have any signs of injury and the death didn't appear suspicious. Lightle conducted more interviews and waited for the autopsy results.

Medical report: Miya's stomach contents tested positive for fentanyl

A state Department of Children and Families official, notified about the toddler's death, went to the residence for additional interviews.

The DCF official met with resistance from Davis, who refused to submit to a drug screening, according to Lightle's report.

DCF authorities had previously been involved with the family because Miya had been exposed to marijuana when she was born. Davis' children were later removed from the home, according to Lightle's report.

A Lake County Sheriff's Office detective contacted Lightle about Davis when Davis was charged with murder in a Lake case. In that case, she's accused of selling drugs (heroin and fentanyl) that led to the death of a 57-year-old man on June 1.

Lake and Marion detectives executed a search warrant at Davis' home, located on Southeast 253rd Court, and found multiple drugs including fentanyl, pills and crystal methamphetamine, according to the report.

In mid-August, Lightle received the autopsy results for Miya. The cause of death was fentanyl toxicity. The child's stomach contents had tested positive for fentanyl. There was no indication of how the child got the dangerous drug.

Parents questioned about drug use and presence in home

Lightle and a Lake sheriff's detective talked with Davis at the Lake County Jail, where she was being held on the Lake murder charge. The woman said that when she left her home, her daughter was fine. She said she purchased fentanyl in the past and her child would not have died if she and her boyfriend had been at their home.

She told hem she believed her boyfriend was probably using drugs before their daughter's death.

Local detectives tried several times to reach Joseph Tierney, but were unsuccessful.

Lightle secured a warrant for Tierney's arrest. The detective was told on Oct. 19 that Tierney already was in jail – accused of threatening a witness in Davis' murder case – so he went to interview him there.

According to Lightle's report, Tierney admitted to using drugs prior to his girlfriend bringing their child to the residence back in June. He said he had his drug stash with him and at the hospital.

Locally, Tierney does not have a criminal record. Davis has criminal convictions of principal to attempted robbery and principal to burglary of a dwelling.

