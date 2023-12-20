Marion Toy Drive set for Saturday

Dec. 20—Hundreds of children and families throughout east Mississippi and west Alabama will gather in Marion on Saturday as the Marion Police Department Foundation holds its annual holiday toy drive.

The drive, which is set to begin at 8 a.m. at the Hamasa Temple Shrine, offers kids a chance to pick out a gift from thousands of toys.

Now in its 15th year, the toy drive is needed more than ever, Police Chief Randall Davis said. Although gas prices have fallen somewhat, higher costs for groceries and other necessities are continuing to take their toll on those in the community, he said.

"People are struggling," he said.

Davis said the increased prices also drove up the cost of the toy drive itself. Alone, he said, the drive would not have happened, but support from the community allowed the event to go on.

"I'm going to be honest. It had got to the point where I didn't know if I was going to be able to pull this off," he said. "But some concerned citizens, businesses, they came to me and made this happen, and we're going to be able to take care of some people."

As in previous years, Davis said, the toy drive welcomes all. No child will be turned away based on where they are from, he said.

In addition to toys, the drive will also be handing out freshly cooked hot dogs, candy and coffee, Davis said. And, like before, the toy drive itself will continue on long after the day's events are done.

"I know it's going to go on even after that day," he said. "You have people calling, a lot of single parents that couldn't make it that day. You've got to add all the factors when you do one of these."

For those wanting to help support the drive, there is still plenty of time to make donations. Residents wanting to donate can contact Davis at Marion Town Hall at 601-483-9573.

"Just contact us here in the town hall, contact me personally, and we'll be glad to come get them or whatever we need to do," he said.

Davis said there is also room for more volunteers to help set up the toy drive ahead of Saturday's event. The setup, which will take place Friday evening, is open to volunteers of all ages, he said, and is a good volunteer opportunity for children.

"The young kids are our future. We need to pass this on and continue to do this," he said.

Years down the road, Davis said, he hopes whomever is police chief will be continuing on the traditions and values that go into the annual toy drive.

