Marion troopers investigating a serious injury crash

Troopers from the Marion Post of the State Highway Patrol are investigating a serious injury crash that occurred at about 12:35 a.m. Saturday on Ohio 309 near Pleasant Hill Road in Marion.

The crash involved a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Aaron King, 42, of LaRue. King was traveling westbound on Ohio 309 when he failed to negotiate a curve just west of Pleasant Hill Road, according to a patrol news release. King drove off the right side of the roadway and struck a guardrail. His vehicle rolled over the guardrail and down an embankment, overturning several times before coming to final rest in a field.

King was transported from the scene by MedFlight to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus with serious injuries.

He was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Marion Township Fire & EMS, Salt Rock Fire & EMS, MedFlight and Ron’s Towing.

The crash remains under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Highway Patrol investigating serious injury crash involving Larue man