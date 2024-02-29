Marion waterline project to prompt another street closing

Mount Vernon Avenue will be closed at the intersection of South Seffner Avenue from 7 a.m. Monday until 10 a.m. Wednesday.

A detour will be posted to route traffic north on Forest Lawn Boulevard to East Center Street. During this time, South Seffner Avenue northbound and Vernon Heights Boulevard southbound from Mount Vernon Avenue will be opened to traffic.

Underground Utilities, under contract with Aqua Ohio, will be installing the watermain connection to Brightwood Drive at this location.

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Portion of Mount Vernon Avenue in Marion to be closed for two days