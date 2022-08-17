Marion woman accused of hitting a child she babysat pleads no contest to assault

A Marion woman accused of striking a child she was babysitting has pleaded no contest to assault and was found guilty as part of a plea agreement in the case in Marion Municipal Court.

Sharon Himler, age 60, Marion, was originally charged with one count of misdemeanor assault and one count of misdemeanor domestic violence after a video surfaced earlier this year that shows her yelling at a young girl (the alleged victim) and forcefully placing her on a sofa in Himler's home. The incident occurred on March 30, according to investigators from the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

The video of the incident, recorded on the tablet of another child who attended Himler's home-based daycare, was found by that child's grandmother and reported to the child's mother. In another portion of the video, a sound can be heard that could be interpreted as someone striking someone else, investigators said. Himler is also heard yelling at the child, calling her a "bad girl."

According to a sheriff's office report, Himler told investigators that "she had disciplined many children" during the time she provided daycare services in her home and said she had "struck a child in the mouth" because the child was "sticking their tongue out and spitting."

Himler appeared before Magistrate Sheena Bateman-Carothers on Wednesday in Marion Municipal Court to enter the plea after her attorney, Edwin M. Bibler, and Marion Law Director Mark Russell reached an agreement in the case. Per terms of the agreement, Himler pleaded no contest to assault and the domestic violence charge was dismissed.

The sentencing recommendation for Himler was 180 days in jail with 173 days suspended and seven days enforced. She was ordered to begin serving her sentence on Oct. 17, 2022. Magistrate Bateman-Carothers said that in lieu of actual jail time, Himler can serve three days of actual jail time and 13 days of house arrest with an electronic monitor.

Himler was fined $450 with $250 suspended for a total fine of $200. Magistrate Bateman-Carothers also imposed three years of community control sanctions that includes regularly reporting to a probation officer.

Himler was ordered to complete a domestic violence inventory, which is an evidence-based self-reporting test. Additionally, she is required to have no contact with Chelsie Ralph, the mother of the girl she was alleged to have struck, as well as the girl and her sister, and the girl's father, Matthew LeVally. Himler was also told that she cannot provide child care for anyone outside of her own family.

Bibler told the magistrate that Himler was "very remorseful and sorry this incident happened. She's extremely sorry that she's in front of you."

Himler did make a brief statement when given the opportunity to do so by the magistrate.

"I'd like to say I'm sorry to the parents and to my family and friends and anybody else that's been involved," she said.

Ralph said after the hearing that she is glad it's over.

"I am satisfied with what happened in here today," Ralph said. "(The law director's office) did what they could and I feel good about what we got accomplished. I will say I was a little upset she didn't apologize to (Ralph's daughter and the alleged victim in the case) in her statement, but not much I can do about it."

Ralph said the incident traumatized her daughter, but that the child "is working her way out of it."

"There for a little bit, every now and then, she would bring (Himler) up and we would kind of just let her talk about it," Ralph said. "But, I'd say, it's been a good month since I heard her bring (Himler) up. But with her going to school, she associates school with (Himler), so she's scared of the teacher and she's scared to go. We're trying to get her into that to show her it's okay. I'm sure there's going to be little things here and there we're going to deal with, but, for the most part, I have not heard her mention Sharon at all for like a month. Hopefully, it stays that way."

Ralph encouraged parents who believe their child may have been abused or mistreated by a childcare provider not to give up when seeking help from law enforcement or the judicial system to deal with the issue.

"Don't give up. If you feel like things aren't getting anywhere, contact the people you need to contact, do the steps you need to do," Ralph said. "Don't just say, 'Well, it is what it is and I can't get anywhere.' No. Don't do that. Push towards it. Do what you have to do. Get in contact with people you have to. Don't give up on it."

BIbler noted that the case was "sad" for all the people involved in it.

"This is a case that's sad, not just for the victim's family, but also for Miss Himler's family," he said. "She went through a lot during this case. She even got some threats online. I just hope that this can send a message of this system works itself out and that everybody's innocent until proven guilty. It's my hope that not only can their family recover, but also my client's family."

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Marion woman accused of hitting a child pleads no contest to assault