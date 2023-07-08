Marion woman pleads guilty to using fentanyl while she was pregnant

A Marion County woman is facing up to 18 months in prison after she pleaded guilty in what prosecutors have called "a disconcerting case of prenatal drug abuse."

Brittani N. Cooper, 33, of Marion, entered a guilty plea to one count of endangering children, a fourth-degree felony, when she appeared before Judge Warren T. Edwards on June 23 in Marion County Common Pleas Court. According to terms of the plea agreement, Cooper is facing a prison term of 18 months and a $5,000 fine followed by a period of community control following her release from prison.

Edwards scheduled the sentencing hearing for Cooper at 8:30 a.m. on July 17 in his courtroom.

According to a press release issued by Marion County Prosecutor Ray Grogan, officials at OhioHealth Marion General Hospital discovered that Cooper's infant son tested positive for fentanyl and methadone after she gave birth to him in November 2022. Doctors diagnosed the child with fetal drug exposure and determined that he was suffering from the trauma of drug withdrawal.

At that point, the Marion County Prosecutor's Office, MARMET Drug Task Force, and Marion Police Department opened an investigation into the incident. After detectives questioned Cooper, she admitted to using fentanyl "just a month prior to her son's birth," Grogan said.

Cooper was indicted by the Marion County grand jury on one count of endangering children, a fourth-degree felony, when it was convened on April 26, 2023.

"This innocent infant was subjected to the harshest impacts of dangerous narcotics," Grogan said in the press release. "This case showcases the excellent teamwork between the Marion Police Department, MARMET drug task force, and my office. The sworn oath we take to protect and serve particularly extends to the most vulnerable - infants tragically hurt by the actions of those meant to keep them safe.”

Cooper has been remanded into custody and is being held at the Multi-County Correctional Center in Marion until the sentencing hearing on July 17. After being sentenced, Cooper will be transported to the Correctional Reception Center at Orient in Pickaway County.

Email: ecarter@gannett.com | Twitter: @AndrewACCarter

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Marion woman pleads guilty to using fentanyl while she was pregnant