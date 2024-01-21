MarionMade!: Cardinal projects highlight local artists, people and pride

Each week, this series shares MarionMade! stories of our many wonderful people, places, products and programs in the greater Marion community. To read more positive stories of Marion, or to share some of your own, visit us at marionmade.org or on social media.

From first responders to Marion County’s only NFL team, the 17 cardinal statues celebrate local artists, history and community pride. The project, which was years in the making, continues to be popular with locals and visitors alike.

“This project is a way to showcase the incredible talent of local artists, highlight Marion history and culture, and enhance the city streetscape all at the same time,” said Dean Jacob, who organized the Cardinal Project on behalf of Downtown Marion Inc.

It was a labor of love. Local artists submitted designs in 2017. The winners hand-painted their designs on the fiberglass sculptures. Private donations by 17 local individuals and organizations, plus a grant from Marion Community Foundation, paid for the installation of these attractions, which bring visitors to downtown Marion.

Testimonies from those who appreciate the statues

“They are all beautiful,” said Carolyn Robbins.

Artist Annette Montis designed a cardinal, named Redbird, which is located at the northwest corner of Church and Vine streets, near Epworth United Methodist Church.

“I love it! It is a boost for tourism for sure. It is a great addition to Marion,” said Bev Ford, director of the Marion Area Convention and Visitors Bureau. “Last week, eight people came to pick up maps to check out cardinals despite the cold. Another woman requested 15 maps for her family. People regularly stop by to check out the cardinals.”

“I love seeing lots of people exploring the downtown and searching out the cardinals. Public art is important and helps add to the downtown vibe,” said Luke Henry, downtown business owner and developer.

“What a wonderful idea to enhance the Marion community. I have always loved it when other communities have done this,” said Rebecca Leedom.

The cardinal in front of Heritage Hall, 169 E. Center St., was designed by artist Lou Graziani in honor of Gen. Francis Marion, the “Swamp Fox.”

“The other day, I saw a Harding student had his senior picture taken next to one,” Jacob said.

The cardinal represents the state bird. Seventeen statues were created because Ohio was the 17th state to enter the Union.

Group efforts makes Cardinal Project become reality

The Cardinal Project was a collaboration of Downtown Marion Inc., the city of Marion, the Marion County commissioners, downtown businesses and organizations, and the Marion Community Foundation.

Local artist Merle Randolph of Marion created the prototype for the cardinals but died in 2019. While the pandemic delayed the installation, the first statues were installed in 2021. The last cardinal was installed in Founders Park on Main Street in November.

Artist Amanda Adkins designed this cardinal, called “Fire Bird,” which sits outside Marion City Fire Station #1 at 186 S. Prospect St.

While other cities have made animal statues temporary installations, the cardinals are intended to remain for years.

“The cardinals will stay there as long as Downtown Marion Inc. believes they’re bringing art, color and conversation to the downtown,” Jacob said.

The complete list of the cardinals, the artists and the sponsors as well as a walking map are available on the Marion Convention and Visitors Bureau website. Printed maps are available at the CVB office at 198 W. Center St.

