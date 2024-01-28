MarionMade: Daveon McGary is making a difference in the town he loves

Each week, this series shares MarionMade! stories of our many wonderful people, places, products and programs in the greater Marion community. To read more positive stories of Marion, or to share some of your own, visit us at marionmade.org or on social media.

Marion has always been home for Daveon McGary. He appreciates what this community has given him and his family in terms of opportunity and support during his family’s toughest battles.

“I love everything about Marion,” McGary said. “It feels like one big family.”

McGary was born and raised in Marion. After graduating from Harding High School in 2008, he went to Hocking College to study music management and to Marion Technical College for business management.

“My first love is music,” McGary said.

Amanda and Daveon McGary are shown at the Black Heritage Council Awards where Daveon won Business of the Year in 2017.

A resume nothing short of packed

After owning several music studios, he got into barbering in 2014. He bought Platinum Plus Barbershop and Suites at 134 London St. in downtown Marion in 2016.

“My barbershop slogan is my favorite: If we can’t make you look good, you ugly!” McGary laughs.

The entrepreneur had to leave his barber chair as his businesses expanded. He and his wife, Amanda, run Procare Custodial Services, a commercial facility management company.

“She is the secret to my success,” McGary says.

McGary also is a Landstar freight agent who helps factories and warehouses move goods. Between all three businesses, he has 16 team members.

Daveon McGary and his staff went to the Mary Ellen Withrow Academy, a part of Marion City Schools, to provide free haircuts to students.

Tragic loss leads to formation of Growing Men nonprofit

Daveon and Amanda have three children. Their oldest son, Kingston, is a freshman at Ridgedale. Their daughter, Khloe, is in middle school. They lost their youngest son, Katai, in 2021 at just 7 years old.

“The loss of my son, Katai, was one of my family’s biggest challenges. We still are grieving over that, but the city of Marion really reached out and took care of my family when that happened. I will be forever grateful,” Daveon says.

In memory of Katai, the family started a nonprofit called Growing Men. They give to the Boys & Girls Club and giveaways for kids going back to school, at Christmas and at Easter. The family appreciates the response to their efforts.

Dr. Erika Bower, Ridgedale superintendent, Daveon McGary and Jessica Parthemore, principal of the elementary school, hold backpacks donated by the nonprofit started by the McGary family.

“The community is very welcoming. When you’re truly engaged and in love with your work and your community, they see the genuine love you have and have no choice but to help out and support,” Daveon declares.

Marion’s youth also inspire Daveon.

Mentoring youth as a special place in his heart

“The youth make me excited about Marion’s future. There are a lot of smart kids out there that just need support,” Daveon says. “Dozens of high schoolers and young adults ask me for business and motivational advice. It shows me a lot of people want better — they just don’t know where to start.”

As Daveon mentors youth, he follows in the footsteps of those who helped him along the way, including Bishop Cory Rogers, Johnny Jackson, Mike Zucker, Tara Dyer and Corey Brown.

“I’ve known Daveon’s family for years, so I know what’s been instilled in him,” said Bishop Rogers. I’m always so proud of Daveon. He’s one of the most impressive and hardworking young business owners in our community. He is one of the many dedicated people who really do make a difference in Marion.”

Khloe and Kingston McGary stand in front of the Easter baskets donated to the Boys & Girls Club in memory of their brother.

Bishop Rogers is a weekly customer at Platinum Plus Barbershop and admires Daveon’s work ethic and his generous response to community needs.

“Daveon sets a great example for the young men in our community. He is proof that vision, determination and commitment to hard work really does produce success! He challenges himself daily and inspires others to do the same.”

Daveon loves networking and solving problems.

“My clients are always number one. I take pride in the fact I can provide quality, meaningful jobs and careers in the community,” Daveon says.

While excited for Marion’s future, Daveon’s top priority is clear.

“Everything I do is for my family,” Daveon states.

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Marion business owner Daveon McGary is passionate about giving back