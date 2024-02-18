MarionMade!: Jer-Zee Drive-In opens for 75th year

Each week, this series shares MarionMade! stories of our many wonderful people, places, products and programs in the greater Marion community. To read more positive stories of Marion, or to share some of your own, visit us at marionmade.org or on social media.

Under cold skies with temperatures just above freezing, Marion residents lined up for the opening of the Jer-zee Drive-In for its 75th year.

Kevin Ellinwood was first in line on Valentine’s Day.

“I’ve been coming here on opening day for 49 years,” Ellinwood said.

As a child, Ellinwood grew up in the Chateau neighborhood near the Jer-zee. While he has moved, he always stops in on opening day to get his favorite orange slush.

David and Terry Persinger, left, and Kevin Ellinwood, right, wait for the Jer-zee to open at 11 a.m. on Feb. 14.

Terry and David Persinger of Marion were next in line. The couple has been coming on opening day for many years.

“I had a friend and we would take turns to pick up stuff. I try to make it here and say, ‘Hi!’ to her in my heart. It’s our favorite shop,” Terry said.

They ordered foot-long Coneys and a peanut butter milkshake as they celebrated their 27th wedding anniversary.

Kathy Neff of Marion has lived here for 44 years and has been coming to the Jer-zee ever since.

“I’ve been here on opening day every year except when my son was graduating from boot camp,” Neff said.

Kathy Neff has been coming to the Jer-zee on Opening Day for more than 40 years.

While the Jer-zee offered many special Valentine’s Day treats, the regulars ordered their long-time favorites. Neff ordered a foot-long Coney and a chocolate soda.

“It’s one of the few places that makes sodas the way they did when I was growing up in southern Ohio,” Neff said.

The long-time fans were grateful to have sunshine instead of years where they stood in snow or rain to wait for the Jer-zee staff to hand out their favorite treats.

The Jer-zee has been a MarionMade! tradition for 75 years. They will celebrate this accomplishment on June 29 with a celebration including 75-cent hot dogs and ice cream cones.

The opening in February was started nearly 60 years ago.

“It was tradition from the previous owners who had it for 30 years. I carried it on,” Barb Pine said. “We make more sales in February and March instead of August. Everybody’s ready for it after being closed for five months. It feels like spring if the ice cream places are open.”

Dean and Barb Pine are the Jer-zee’s third owner in 75 years. They bought the business in 1995.

On June 29, the Jer-zee, which is located at 923 E. Center St., will have a celebration with a live band and tents. Hot dogs and and ice cream cones will be available for just 75 cents to mark the 75th year of serving Marion.

“We’re going to have a little bit of fun and give back to the community,” Pine said.

While the owners have updated the Jer-Zee building, they continue the traditions started in 1949.

