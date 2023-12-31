MarionMade!: Reading, exploring, finding things out - Marion man preserves history

Each week, this series shares MarionMade! stories of our many wonderful people, places, products and programs in the greater Marion community. To read more positive stories of Marion, or to share some of your own, visit us at marionmade.org or on social media.

As a child, Carroll Neidhardt had a passion for learning about Marion County.

“He was interested in everything. The boys would go play in the woods and Carroll would know all of the rocks, trees, leaves and acorns,” said Mary Ellen Dune, Carroll’s mother. “He was interested in everything he could see.”

At age 12, Neidhardt moved from the family farm in Pleasant Township to a house near the Marion Public Library.

Local historian Carroll Neidhardt (second from left) with his mother, Mary Ellen Dune, and his brothers (from left) Richard Dune, John Neidhart and David Neidhart.

“Carroll came home with an armload of books. I asked him, ‘Why do you have so many books?’ He said, ‘Because they let me have them!’ and then he sat in the living room and read and read,” Dune recalled. “He was always interested in reading, exploring and finding things out.”

Neidhardt graduated from Ridgedale High School in 1966. He was one of the first students to take classes at The Ohio State University at Marion being held at Harding High School at night. The freshman attended the Marion Campus groundbreaking with Gov. Jim Rhodes and Ohio State Marion Director Gene Maynard.

“Journeying out Ohio 95 for the groundbreaking was quite a trip — once past the Marion Mausoleum, one was really out in the country,” Neidhardt remembered. “It was barely a two-lane road.”

An undated photo of Carroll Neidhardt, a local historian, artist and preservationist.

While the cattle neighed in the nearby farm fields, the Marion Campus was born.

“I was amazed to see so many people from so such different stations who had joined together … to fund the university site,” Neidhardt recalled. “Farmers, business leaders, teachers, parents — all were enthused with a dream for us — their children to go forward and make a better life.”

Neidhardt later gave the governor a tour of Morrill Hall after construction was complete. Neidhardt graduated from Ohio State in 1971 with a degree in art education and taught at Elgin for four years.

The Vietnam War interrupted and Neidhardt joined the Army Reserves. He served as training officer for the 706th Transportation Company for six years.

Carroll designed a medallion for The Ohio State University at Marion. This was the first casting for all four regional campuses.

Neidhardt taught at Ohio State Marion for a decade. After an accident, Neidhardt changed careers. In 1987, Neidhardt and his partner, Scott Crider, started working on preservation projects as well as design and advertising.

The artist and historian was a charter member of the Marion County Historical Society. He wrote and illustrated six books about Marion.

“I have been interested in Marion County … for many years and attempt to use my talents to help others further appreciate our unique heritage. I would like to return to the community what it has taught me about its past and preserve its character for others to enjoy as I have,” Neidhardt wrote.

Neidhardt petitioned to have the Harding Hotel declared a National Historic Site and worked on a Community Block Development Grant which brought $400,000 to Downtown Marion in the 1990s. He was instrumental in many local projects, including bringing the Wilhelm-Seiter log cabin to the Marion County Fairgrounds.

“The Log Cabin and Smokehouse are … working examples of how our families lived in Marion County in the 1800s. Now thousands of people have enjoyed and learned from those gifts,” Neidhardt wrote. “There is so much of our heritage wrapped up in a few buildings at the county fairgrounds just like the threads of an old, worn coverlet; we are all part of the fabric of life in Marion County.”

Neidhardt used his talents to draw local landmarks and describing their history in annual calendars from Laipply’s Printing and Marketing.

With his gentle manner and wry sense of humor, he held more than 1,200 speaking engagements about Marion’s history. He received a Public Awareness Award from the State of Ohio Preservation Office. He also served on the Marion County Fair Board, the Huber Memorial Association and the Harding Memorial Association.

“He was always ready to help at any time and always ready to talk about history,” Dune said.

This artist, entrepreneur, historian and preservationist has made a significant impact on Marion’s community and history.

