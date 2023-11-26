MarionMade!: TRIO Talent Search opens doors to college and career options

Each week, this series shares MarionMade! stories of our many wonderful people, places, products and programs in the greater Marion community. To read more positive stories of Marion, or to share some of your own, visit us at marionmade.org or on social media.

For teens and tweens at the family dinner table, “What do you want to do when you grow up?” may be a question they dread. The TRIO Talent Search team helps more than 500 students at 13 local middle and high schools to explore colleges and career options and chart a course for their future.

“We don’t tell you what to do. We help students identify their individual interests and talents. Then we look at what careers match those skills, what the demand is for those fields, what those jobs pay, and find the right option for them,” said Kelly Garrett, director of TRIO Talent Search. “Whether it’s the military, the workforce, or college, you set the target. We help you hit it. By the time students walk across the graduation stage, they should have job applications or college acceptance letters already in hand.”

A group of high school students went with TRIO to visit Ohio University in Athens in April. TRIO wants students to be able to get a feel for different college campuses and what each one offers.

The program is based at Marion Technical College and funded by a federal grant. TRIO is targeted to reach disadvantaged local students, including those who may be the first generation in their families to attend college. Students must apply for the program. Once accepted, the activities, tutoring and advising are free.

TRIO starts working with students in sixth grade. Middle school students explore their interests and take trips to see colleges and careers up close. Students visit local companies including OhioHealth. They have opportunities to attend statewide leadership summits on college campuses. Students can also do fun activities such as going to see the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Columbus Blue Jackets games.

The TRIO Talent Search team from left: Director Kelly Garrett and advisors Corey Chatman and Hanna Hashman.

As students enter high school, TRIO advisers help them set goals for after graduation and identify the steps to reach those goals. Garrett and advisors Corey Chatman and Hanna Hashman help students select classes and apply for college. They also connect them with mentors, tutors and prep materials for the ACT or SAT. They assist families filling out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

“It’s more important than ever to make sure students get a great return on their investment. TRIO Talent search will help you find options that can pay off for years to come,” Garrett said.

If the student is interested in college, TRIO advisors set a goal of applying to four colleges. For 2023, 86% of the high school seniors applied to college. More than 75% have completed the FAFSA. More than 82% were accepted into college. TRIO also helps students find and apply for scholarships. The team also provides some basic financial literacy education.

Harding Student Paige Powers took part in the TRIO program and was accepted to Kent State University and the University of Toledo last December.

“It can be confusing to try to compare different financial aid awards. We help students and their families look at the bottom line and see the net cost and what that might look like as payments after graduation,” Garrett said. “Also, what kind of jobs can you get with that degree, whether the skills are in-demand and what that profession pays.”

If students decide to go straight into the workforce, TRIO helps students apply for jobs. They can also help them find trade or apprenticeship programs or enter the military.

In addition to learning about career and college options, students get to do fun activities such as this indoor skydiving in Cincinnati.

Several students found it helped them understand their strengths and plan for the future.

“If I didn't have TRIO, I most likely would not have applied for any college or even ask anything about my career choices. TRIO’s help truly has everything to do with my future,” one student said in a survey.

“TRIO has allowed me to find the path I want to take! They’ve taken me on college visits which has allowed me to expand my college list. They also have helped me to take my ACT and prepare for my junior year and upcoming senior year with college courses,” another said.

“TRIO helped me decide that I wanted to pursue a degree in college, and walked me through the steps as a first generation college student,” said a third student.

These MarionMade! futures look bright!

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: TRIO Talent Search helps Marion area teens explore career options