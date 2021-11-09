Marion's Don Etgen sentenced to 22 to 25.5 years in prison and registered as Sex Offender

"Pro Bono Publico" is shown on the county courthouse, meaning "for the public good" in Latin.

A Marion man will likely spend the next two decades in prison after being convicted on four counts of sexual misconduct last month.

Don Etgen, of Marion, was convicted on four counts of sexual misconduct Oct. 29 and sentenced to 22 to 25.5 years in prison.

After originally being indicted for two counts of sexual misconduct, Etgen was reindicted facing 28 counts of sexual misconduct against 10 and 15-year-old girls, including rape, a felony of the 1st degree, which would have carried the potential for a life-sentence.

He was convicted on four counts in the Oct. 29 disposition: with the count of rape dropped to attempted rape (2nd degree), two counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor (2nd degree) and one count of gross sexual imposition (4th degree). The other counts were dropped as part of a plea deal.

“For the two girls involved, I’m very happy that the case in concluded and very happy that Mr. Etgen is going to have two decades behind bars to think about what he did,” Marion County Prosecutor Ray Grogan said.

The minimum sentence of 22 years was the result of a seven year sentence for each of the crimes of the 2nd degree and a 12 month sentence for gross sexual imposition. The upper limit of 25.5 years is the result of an extra half-sentence of one of the crimes of the second degree under The Reagan Tokes Law, Ohio's return to indefinite sentencing.

This sentence came after Etgen agreed to an Alford Plea deal in a Sept. 13 plea hearing, meaning the case could resolve without him admitting responsibility for his crimes. The court views him as guilty while he can maintain his innocence.

Etgen’s victims and their family shared their stories in court before he was sentenced, requesting the maximum sentence against Egten for the trauma he inflicted.

Marion County Judge Warren Edwards explained that Etgen's refusal to admit wrongdoing and take responsibility for his actions was the reason the court found this prison sentence to be appropriate, with Etgen being sentenced to one year less than the maximum sentence for each count.

“He, meaning the defendant, victimized two minors in this case, ages 15 and 10. He does not take 100 percent responsibility for his actions, as in his written statements,” Edwards said in the sentencing disposition.

Grogan explained the bravery of the two girls who spoke up about the abuse and his hopes of their ability to heal as they move forward.

“I think justice was done, and I think for particularly these two girls, it allows them to pick up with the rest of their lives – and to go be kids and not have to worry about this case pending anymore, and they don’t have to worry about anyone hurting them anymore. So for that, I believe justice was done,” Grogan said.

Etgen has been registered as a Sex Offender and will face 5 years of post-release control, a period of parole supervision, upon his release from prison.

Story by: Sophia Veneziano (740) 564 - 5243 | sveneziano@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Marion man gets 22 to 25.5 years in prison for sex crimes