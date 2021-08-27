Marionville man to stand trial on assault charges

Aug. 27—MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — Sherry Katz testified Thursday that her husband, Norman Katz, had been drinking with a friend when she got home from her nursing home job the night of June 14.

He had some music blaring, she said, and she asked him to turn it down so she could go to sleep, but he refused.

"He's always argumentative when he drinks," she explained at her 59-year-old husband's preliminary hearing on domestic assault charges in Lawrence County Circuit Court.

She said she unplugged the stereo and that he got physical with her, pinning her down on a bed with his arm across her throat, choking her. Then he got out his .25-caliber handgun and started telling her she should summon certain other men she knew so he could have it out with them because he had pancreatic cancer and didn't care what might happen any longer, she said.

He stated that before he died he was going "to take a few people out with him" and fired two shots into the floor, she testified. His 8-year-old son was in another room of the house at the time, heard the shots and took the gun's ammunition clip away from his father, she said.

An adult son then came over, checked on her and took the boy with him for the night, she said.

The testimony of the defendant's wife proved sufficient to persuade Judge Matthew Kasper to order Katz, who has prior felony convictions, bound over for trial on counts of first-degree domestic assault, child endangerment, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.

Sherry Katz, whom court records show has a divorce petition pending before another judge, acknowledged under cross-examination by her husband's public defender, Nicholas Siver, that both shots were fired into the floor and that the boy was not injured in the incident. But injury to a child is not a required element of an endangerment charge.