Marionville man to stand trial on child abuse charge

Jul. 25—MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A Marionville man accused of choking his 15-year-old son waived a hearing this week on a felony child abuse charge.

Jason D. Smith, 46, waived the hearing in Lawrence County Circuit Court and was ordered bound over for trial with an initial appearance in a trial division of the court set for Sept. 18.

The defendant is accused of choking his son on Jan. 8 when the teen would not provide the password to his phone. The boy told police that his father choked him for about 30 seconds before letting up and then choking him again for about 60 seconds after he caught his breath.

The defendant's daughter told police that her father had been high the previous day and began accusing her and her brother of "being out to get him," according to a probable-cause affidavit. The next day he took their phones away and struck her brother and choked him when he would not provide his password, she told police.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.