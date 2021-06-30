Marionville woman granted probation in assault case

Jun. 30—MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A Marionville who forced her way into her estranged husband's home in violation of a protection order and attacked his roommate with a hammer was granted probation this month on convictions for assault and burglary.

Allison G. Mitchell, 30, pleaded guilty June 14 in Lawrence County Circuit Court to a reduced count of second-degree domestic assault and to counts of first-degree burglary and violation of a protection order in a plea agreement calling for suspended sentences on the two felony counts and a 10-day jail stint for the misdemeanor offense of violating the court order.

Judge David Cole accepted the plea agreement and assessed Mitchell five years on each of the convictions for domestic assault and burglary, with those sentences suspended and the defendant to serve 10 days in jail.

A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case states that the defendant forced her way into the home of her estranged husband and started yelling at his roommate to get out. She then tried to hit him with a hammer but was stopped by her estranged husband, according to the affidavit.

The document says that, thwarted in her assault on the roommate, Mitchell settled for hitting a television with the hammer.