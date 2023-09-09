Mariposa deputy fatally shoots man armed with knife after stabbing, sheriff’s officials say

A Mariposa County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man armed with a knife Saturday morning after the suspect stabbed another person in the head, sheriff’s officials say.

The fatal shooting took place on Lemee Lane, near downtown Mariposa.

Officials said the shooting happened as deputies were responding to the stabbing on Terrace View Road, where they were able to get a description of the assailant and his possible location.

A deputy located a man matching the suspect’s description in the driveway of the Mariposa County Health and Human Services Agency office. Officials said that upon contacting the person, he immediately attempted to attack the deputy with a knife, and the deputy fired his weapon.

All deputies involved in the shooting were immediately placed on administrative leave pending an investigation, officials said.

The Fresno office of the state Department of Justice and the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office are conducting a crime scene investigation.