Mariposa sheriff releases body camera video of fatal deputy-involved shooting

The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office has released body camera video of a deputy-involved shooting in which a man armed with a knife was killed.

Just after 2 a.m. Saturday, deputies responded to a reported stabbing on Terrace View Lane, according to the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said deputies obtained a description of the alleged attacker, identified as 23-year-old Robert Logan. At about 3 a.m., deputies received information that Logan might be near the Mariposa County Health and Human Services Agency offices.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputy Slenders located Logan in the parking lot area along Lemee Lane and made contact with the man, who was shirtless and holding a knife in his left hand. In the video released by the sheriff’s office, Deputy Slenders can be heard instructing Logan to show his hands, lie on the ground and drop the knife. The video appears to show Logan yelling while advancing toward the deputy, who fired one shot.

Authorities said the shot struck Logan in the chest area and deputies rendered medical aid to the man and began lifesaving measures immediately after the shooting. Additional first responders including Mercy Ambulance and Cal Fire personnel arrived on the scene minutes later.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies recovered a knife with a six-inch curved blade and a “dragon style handle.”

Authorities said Logan was an unhoused man who had recently been staying at a residence on Terrace View Lane. Prior to the shooting, Logan was involved in an altercation with one of the residents and allegedly used a knife to stab a victim. The victim suffered puncture wounds and lacerations to his head and neck, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said Slenders and other deputies involved in the incident have been placed on administrative leave during an investigation into the shooting. Authorities said an independent investigative firm is conducting a review of the incident and an internal review of the incident is being conducted by the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office.