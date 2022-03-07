Marisa Tomei clarifies that she was indeed paid for 'The King of Staten Island' after claiming otherwise: 'I didn't forget to simply open my mailbox'

Marisa Tomei won an Oscar for her role in the 1992 film "My Cousin Vinny." Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Marisa Tomei confirmed that she was paid for her work in "The King of Staten Island" (2020).

The clarification came after she told Rolling Stone that she had yet to receive payment.

Tomei told People she was referring to "arcane contractual details" and was indeed compensated.

Marisa Tomei clarified that she was paid for her work in "The King of Staten Island" on Friday after previously telling Rolling Stone that she never received compensation for her role in the 2020 film.

"Of course, I got paid for the work I did. I didn't forget to simply open my mailbox. There are a lot of arcane contractual details I will spare you, but that's what I was referring to," Tomei, 57, told People.

She continued: "As I said, the work was tremendous fun, and infused everything I have done going forward, and was a joy."

Her clarification comes after she claimed she "never got paid" for the 2020 movie during an interview with Rolling Stone, published on Thursday. While discussing her experience working with "The King of Staten Island" cowriter and star Pete Davidson, Tomei mentioned that she reached out to the comedian earlier that day.

"I was like, 'I never got paid for that. Did you? In this age of transparency, can we talk?'" Tomei said.

Rolling Stone has since added a note saying that Tomei contacted the publication to clarify that she did get paid for her work and was referring to "arcane contractual details" during the conversation.

Pete Davidson and Marisa Tomei filming "The King of Staten Island" in 2019. Bobby Bank/Getty Images

After Rolling Stone published the interview with the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" actress, an anonymous source told Page Six that Tomei was "100 percent paid for the movie."

The source said the actress, who plays a fictionalized version of Davidson's mother in the comedy-drama, got paid "over a million dollars" upfront and was "clearly confused" during the Q&A.

A representative for Tomei did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

In both the original Rolling Stone interview and Tomei's follow-up statement, the actress has made it clear that she looks back on the project, and those involved in it, fondly.

She praised her costar Davidson as "unfiltered," "very sensitive," and "good-looking" — a combination that, in her eyes, borders on "irresistible," she told Rolling Stone.

Being in such close proximity to the "Saturday Night Live" comedian, and so many other stand-ups on the "King of Staten Island" set, had a lasting impact on Tomei's work.

"I had a rollicking good time," she told the publication, adding, "I'm with all these stand-ups. It was so freeing. Really changed how I approach each character going forward."

