Marisa Tomei says she recently reached out to costar Pete Davidson after realizing she was never paid for 'The King of Staten Island'

Marisa Tomei played Pete Davidson's mom in the 2020 film "The King of Staten Island."

She told Rolling Stone that she realized she wasn't ever paid for her role.

She revealed she reached out to Davidson to ask if he received a paycheck because she didn't.

Marisa Tomei revealed she recently got in contact with "King of Staten Island" costar Pete Davidson because she realized she was never compensated for her work.

During an interview with Rolling Stone on Thursday, Tomei opened up about what it was like working with Davidson on the 2020 movie.

Coincidentally, she had spoken to him that very day.

"I was like, 'I never got paid for that. Did you? In this age of transparency, can we talk?'" Tomei told Rolling Stone's associate editor Angie Martoccio. Representatives for Judd Apatow and Universal Pictures didn't immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

However, despite the absent paycheck, she said she had a "rollicking good time" making the movie.

The Oscar winner, 57, plays Margie Carlin, a fictionalized version of Davidson's mother, in Judd Apatow's semi-autobiographical drama about the "Saturday Night Live" comedian's Staten Island upbringing. Davidson teamed up with Apatow and Dave Sirus to cowrite the script.

Though Tomei went into "The King of Staten Island" prepared to roll with Apatow's improv-friendly approach (he teaches an entire Master Class on the comedic style), she said she was "intimidated" to be flanked by the director and Davidson.

"I'm with all these stand-ups. It was so freeing. Really changed how I approach each character going forward," she told the publication.

Pete Davidson performs onstage at the Colossal Stage during Colossal Clusterfest. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

When Martoccio asked Tomei if she understands "the whole Pete Davidson 'thing,'" alluding to his track record of dating some of Hollywood's most famous women — including Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, and, most recently, Kim Kardashian — Tomei responded in the affirmative.

Story continues

"He's just so fucking real, and he's unfiltered, but very sensitive. So he's almost an irresistible combination," she answered.

She added: "And he's good-looking, even though I played... let's just put the mom thing aside. Let's, like, never mention that again."

Read the original article on Insider