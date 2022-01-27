Mariscos El Pulpo Seeks Liquor License At Former Truth Restaurant

JOLIET, IL — Truth Restaurant enjoyed a spectacular 17-year run at 808 West Jefferson St. and now a new Mexican seafood restaurant is almost ready to make its own mark.

Joliet Mayor Bob O'Dekirk and his liquor commission will meet at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1 to conduct a public hearing on a proposed Class E liquor license for Mariscos El Pulpo.

Class E liquor licenses allow the sale on the premises of a restaurant or hotel and within an enclosed building only, where alcohol is served at tables only, as an integral part of a food service operation, according to Will County regulations.

Owners of the soon-to-be opening sit-down restaurant near the corner of Jefferson Street and Raynor Avenue have been remodeling the interior and upgrading the kitchen over the winter.

The owners of Mariscos El Pulpo recently told Joliet Patch they were aiming to open in February.

At the timeTruth officially closed its doors in late May 2020, Truth had an impressive rating of 4.6 stars out of 5 stars, based on 202 Google Reviews.

At the Feb. 1 liquor commission meeting, Joliet's mayor will also consider a Class B liquor license for the Ohio Banquets Corporation, 24 Ohio St. The hearing for Ohio Banquets is set to begin at 10:45 a.m., immediately after the hearing for Mariscos El Pulpo.

On Jan. 17, Joliet Patch published a story about Sergio Aguilar's plans to open the Ohio Banquets this spring next to Niko's Pizzeria in the Ohio Street Commons.

From 2003 until 2020, 808 West Jefferson St. was Truth Restaurant.

