Mariska Hargitay posts birthday pics with husband: 'In it with you forever'

"Law & Order: SVU" fans may be solidly invested in the fictional (if nonexistent) romance between Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson and Christopher Meloni's Elliot Stabler, but in real life she's head-over-heels in love with her husband, Peter Hermann — as evidenced in sweet new pics shared on Instagram for his birthday.

"Happy birthday to my guy," Hargitay, 58, wrote next to two vacation photos of herself with "Younger" star Hermann, 55, which she posted on Monday. "In it with you forever."

How adorable is that? In the pictures the two are clearly enjoying their vacation, standing shin-deep in perfectly clear water while surrounded by mountains and gorgeous scenery. The second photo finds them smiling and goofing off in the water, with Hargitay engulfed by an inner tube. And again, look at that water!

Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann are living their best life on vacation. (@herealmariskahargitay via Instagram)

Hargitay and Hermann met while he guested on "SVU." He's appeared on the show over 30 times as defense attorney Trevor Langan, but has a thriving acting career outside the show, too.

In 2019, Hargitay told TODAY that she suspected he was the man for her on their first date, and even cried at the revelation.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit - Season 19 (Michael Parmelee / NBC)

“I was feeling something that I’d never felt before, but I kind of knew what it was,” she said then. “And before I did I’d never felt that."

The pair have been married since 2004, and have three children: August, 16; Amaya, 11 and Andrew, 10.

For Father's Day in June, Hargitay shared a photo of the whole family hanging out in the Dolomite Mountains of Italy. She addressed Hermann in the caption, writing, "Thank you for holding all of us."