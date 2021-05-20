  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Mariska Hargitay praises 'brave' 11-year-old who thwarted abduction attempt using SVU skills

Jolie Lash
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Law and Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay is praising an alert 11-year-old fan of the long-running NBC show who defended herself against an alleged kidnapping attempt — and used inspiration from the series to help give police a way to identify the suspect.

"Alyssa, first and most important, I am so relieved and grateful to know that you are safe," Hargitay wrote on Instagram after seeing the girl's story on the Today show Thursday. "And I am so honored to be part of your incredible story. You are one BRAVE, Strong and Smart young woman."

The preteen, who hails from Florida, can be seen in surveillance video released by police sitting at a bus stop. A man runs toward her, and appears to try and grab her and yank her away, but she fights back, and the man runs back to his car.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mariska Hargitay (@therealmariskahargitay)

Alyssa told Today the man was carrying a knife when he came at her. The brave middle schooler amazingly had the presence of mind to wipe some of the blue slime she was playing with onto her attacker's arms — something she did purposely, inspired by watching SVU.

"She said, 'Mom, I had to leave some sort of evidence behind, like on Law & Order SVU,'" Alyssa's mother told the Pensacola News Journal. "We've watched probably every episode on Hulu. She's a smart cookie, she thinks on her toes. She got that slime everywhere."

In Hargitay's Instagram post, said she might have to borrow a tip from Alyssa and use some blue goo on the show. "I think the SVU squad might have to add slime to their crimefighting gear!" she wrote. "Take good care of yourself and each other. With all my love, your number one fan, Mariska."

Virginia Sherwood/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Mariska Hargitay on 'Law & Order: SVU'

Before the actress' Instagram post, Today asked Alyssa what she thought Hargitay's character, Capt. Olivia Benson, might say if she saw her story. "Probably 'You're brave,' and 'Good job,'" she responded.

According to reports, police found the suspect a few hours after the incident, and he was taken into custody Tuesday. The suspect has been charged with attempted kidnapping of a child under 13, as well as aggravated assault and battery.

Related content:

Recommended Stories

  • Janelle Monae, Leslie Odom Jr. to Star in Knives Out 2

    The sequel to the 2019 “whodunit” film Knives Out will be making its way back to our screens soon, but this time, with some brand new faces! Titled Knives Out 2, the followup’s casting announcements have recently been making waves online and its latest additions are sure to have you screaming—or should I say, singing—with joy.

  • How To Make Zucchini (or Squash) Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies | Daphne Oz

    Watch Daphne Oz show you how to make veggie-laced cookies that are kid-tested and mom-approved.

  • Kate Hudson Joins Rian Johnson’s ‘Knives Out’ Sequel

    Kate Hudson has joined the cast of Rian Johnson’s “Knives Out 2,” an individual with knowledge of the deal told TheWrap. Hudson will join Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Dave Bautista, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn and Leslie Odom Jr. The casting comes two months after Johnson signed a $400 million-plus deal with Netflix to write and direct two sequels to the Oscar-nominated murder mystery film, with Craig returning as ace detective Benoit Blanc. Johnson will also produce with partner Ram Bergman, with shooting set to begin this summer in Greece. The deal is one of the largest for a streamer in history, and it provides Netflix a franchise as competition in the streaming space has increased dramatically over the last few months. The original “Knives Out,” a murder mystery in the vein of an Agatha Christie whodunit that was released in 2019, was an acquisition as part of a single picture deal with Media Rights Capital (MRC) and was released by Lionsgate. It made over $311 million worldwide on a budget of $40 million. The film rights were owned by Johnson and Bergman. Craig starred as detective Benoit Blanc investigating the death of the wealthy author Harlan Thrombey (played by the late Christopher Plummer in one of his final roles). The film boasted an impressive cast that included Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Don Johnson, Michael Shannon, Toni Collette, LaKeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford and Jaeden Martell. Rian Johnson also scored an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay for his work. Hudson will next be seen in Ana Lily Amirpour’s mystery thriller “Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon.” Kate Hudson is repped by CAA, Untitled and Jackoway Austen. Netflix had no comment. The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news. Read original story Kate Hudson Joins Rian Johnson’s ‘Knives Out’ Sequel At TheWrap

  • Stop What You're Doing Because Kate Hudson and Leslie Odom Jr. Are Starring in 'Knives Out 2'

    It's officially time to put on your thinking caps, because the second installment of the iconic whodunnit franchise—that's Knives Out, duh—is on its way! As such, the production team has been starting to reveal who the members of their ensemble cast are...with no details about the characters they're playing to keep the mystery alive, of course. Daniel Craig is coming back in Knives Out 2 as the famous Benoit Blanc, but who else will be joining in on the fun?

  • $1.9 billion Capitol security bill barely passes the House after 6 Democrats - including AOC and Ilhan Omar - defect

    The legislation passed with 213 Democrats in support and 209 Republicans against it. Three Democrats voted "no" and three voted "present."

  • Queen delighted as granddaughter Princess Beatrice announces pregnancy

    Beatrice married her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a secret ceremony last summer.

  • Bode Miller and Wife Morgan Announce Pregnancy While Paying Tribute to Late Daughter Emmy

    Bode Miller and Morgan Miller are expecting a baby. Scroll on to see how they announced the news and how they paid tribute to their late daughter Emmy, who died in a tragic drowning accident in 2018.

  • 3.6 million Americans will lose pandemic unemployment benefits — here are the states where it’s happening

    Governors in these 22 states say these benefits, which were set to expire in September, contribute to the mounting complaints from employers who cannot fill job vacancies.

  • Laughing Cops Charged for Violent Arrest of Woman With Dementia

    YouTubeTwo former Colorado police officers face charges after they violently arrested a 73-year-old woman with dementia last summer—and then laughed while watching gruesome body-cam footage of the incident back at the police station.Ex-Loveland Police officer Austin Hopp, 26, has been charged with second-degree assault causing serious bodily injury, attempting to influence a public servant, and official misconduct in relation to the June 26, 2020, arrest of Karen Garner, who was tackled and handcuffed for leaving a Walmart with unpaid goods.The other cop who assisted in Garner’s arrest, 27-year-old Daria Jalali, was charged with failure to report the use of force by a peace officer, failure to intervene, and first-degree official misconduct, according to online court records.Surveillance footage released last month revealed that after the arrest—in which Hopp tackled Garner to the ground and handcuffed her against his cruiser—the officers went back to the station and watched their body-cam footage of the incident as Garner sat in a cell for hours.“Ready for the pop?” Hopp said to Jalali and other officers as they gathered to watch. “What popped?” another officer asked.“I think it was her shoulder,” Hopp replied, before later adding: “I can’t believe I threw a 73-year-old on the ground.”Mollie Tibbetts’ Killer Recalled ‘Covering Her With Corn Stalks,’ Prosecutor Says in Trial OpeningWhile warrants have been issued for both officers, it was not immediately clear if they were in custody as of Wednesday morning. The charges come after the 8th Judicial District Critical Response Team completed a review of the arrest, which elicited national attention. Gordan McLaughlin, the 8th Judicial district attorney, is expected to hold a press conference about the results of the review.In April, Garner filed a federal lawsuit against the city and the officers who arrested her, claiming they broke her arm and dislocated her shoulder during an excessively violent assault.According to the lawsuit, the incident began after Garner left a Walmart without paying for $13 worth of items. While store employees had stopped her at the exit and retrieved the items, they “refused to let her pay” and she began to walk home. Hopp, however, caught up to Garner to arrest her, calling out for her to stop.When she indicated she could not understand him—which is a common side effect of dementia and sensory aphasia—Hopp “violently assaulted her by twisting her arms behind her back, throwing her to the ground and handcuffing her” while Jalali assisted, the lawsuit alleges.“In their efforts to repeatedly and needlessly injure and subdue the terrified Ms. Garner, Officers Hopp and Jalali fractured and dislocated her shoulder in addition to other injuries (scrapes to face, bloody nose, contusions to knees),” the lawsuit states, adding that a concerned citizen even stopped to question the officers’ “aggression” during the arrest.Colorado Hubby Charged With Killing Suzanne Morphew Tried to Influence FBI Agent: Docs“Despite the visible dislocation of her arm from her shoulder, and her repeated cries of pain while on scene and in the several hours she remained in their care and control that followed, neither the defendant officers nor anyone else at the Loveland Police Department sought medical care for Ms. Garner—instead keeping her in extreme pain, in handcuffs, and actively preventing her from access to medical treatment for over six hours,” the suit added.The surveillance footage from the police station showed that the officers were seemingly too preoccupied reliving the assault to help Garner.“It’s like live TV... Body-cams are my favorite thing to watch, I could watch livestream body-cams all day,” Jalali said in the footage.Jalali and Hopp resigned from the Loveland Police Department on April 30 amid an internal investigation. Another officer who was seen watching the footage at the police station also resigned.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene fined for refusing to wear mask on House floor, report says

    Congresswoman among latest lawmakers to have pay docked

  • Texas family kill innocent neighbour while hunting for teen vandal, police say

    Eddie Clark III, 29, is dead after being chased down by four people on Monday evening

  • ‘Lori Lightfoot is a monster’: Tucker Carlson compares Chicago mayor to Nazi over policy favouring Black journalists

    ‘Yes, that was a Nazi reference. It was deserved,’ says Carlson

  • Netanyahu confronted by CBS anchor live on air for attacking Gaza ‘to stay in power’

    ‘My goal is to restore peace’, says Israel’s prime minister amid calls for ceasefire

  • Five Oregon counties vote to move to Idaho in bid to escape Democrats

    ‘I understand why many people want to be Idahoans,’ governor Brad Little says, describing move as ‘within the realm of possibility’

  • Nearly half of GOP voters indicate they’d vote for Trump in 2024 Republican primary, according to new poll

    48 per cent of GOP voters say they would vote for Donald Trump in 2024 Republican primary

  • Two former Colorado police officers charged for arresting 73-year-old woman with dementia over $14 Walmart ‘theft’

    Two former Colorado police officers have been charged for arresting a 73-year-old woman with dementia last year for leaving a Walmart store without paying for an item. Former Loveland police department officers Austin Hopp and Daria Jalali arrested and booked Karen Garner as she exited a local Walmart after failing to pay for about $14 worth of merchandise. The body camera footage of Mr Hopp shows him catching up to Ms Garner as she walked through a field after leaving the store.

  • Mike Pence’s brother opposes Capitol riot probe despite mob threats to ‘hang’ former vice president

    ‘Hanging Judge Nancy Pelosi is hellbent on pushing her version of partisan justice,’ Indiana representative says

  • Passengers applaud as pilot gives emotional speech on final flight after 43 years

    Nearly 18 million watch Delta Airline captain bid farewell to four decades of flying, in emotional video

  • Capitol rioter allegedly boasted about pushing female police officer down the stairs as the ‘coolest thing I’ve done’

    FBI reveals Instagram video of alleged Capitol rioter boasting about the insurrection

  • Brussels to chide UK over handling of EU citizens at borders

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -European Union leaders will urge Britain to respect the rights of their citizens after reports about travellers being detained at UK borders amid confusion over post-Brexit visa requirements, according to the draft of an EU summit statement. There have been several media reports this month about EU citizens being detained, some for several days, at immigration centres in Britain after being denied entry. With the end of freedom of movement following Britain's exit from the bloc, EU citizens seeking entry to work or study are now subject to different rules.