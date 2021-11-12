Marissa chats with Askale Davis about RHOP
Chatting with Askale Davis about the Real Housewives Of Potomac and more!
Astroworld concertgoer Alex Boro argued the Houston Police Department should be held accountable after he captured video of police officers allegedly taking selfies after a mass casualty incident had been declared. A time stamp shows Boro took his video at 10:05 p.m. It's unclear if the officers in Boro's video were aware of the conditions.
Hunter Biden showcased his expensive paintings at a Manhattan art gallery with the support of family members and Hollywood stars, ignoring many critics.
Nick Cannon apparently does play favorites when it comes to the mothers of his children, but his response to Andy Cohen will surprise you.
"The two things I'm most thankful for," said Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon of her kids whom she shares with husband Joshua Efird
The TikToker is raising eyebrows after sharing the big "culture shock" she faced after relocating to America.
"The gym is supposed to be a judgement-free space."
Kesha ditched her clothes on Thursday as she communed with nature while on vacation in Hawaii
JONATHAN BRADY/AFP via GettyMeghan Markle wrote her now-infamous letter to her father asking him to stop talking to the media to protect her husband, Prince Harry, from “constant berating” by his family before their 2018 wedding, a trove of text messages released Friday by London’s Court of Appeal sensationally revealed.In a heretofore unprecedented glimpse into the troubled relationship between Harry and Prince Charles, Meghan wrote to her former communications chief, Jason Knauf, that she was
The texts also reference Meghan's estranged father, Thomas Markle.
In the last chapter before the epilogue of "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows," Harry proves he didn't conquer all the evil of the Wizarding World.
Mandy Hansen and husband Clark Pederson tell PEOPLE why the baby name was the "perfect fit"
Shania Twain's new longer brown hairstyle has fans talking. The singer starts her Las Vegas residency on December 2, and she'll be taking the stage with a fresh new look.
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum got married on Thursday. Hilton wore a custom Oscar de la Renta dress with sheer lace and a high neckline.
The Bachelor's Courtney Robertson just revealed how much money Dancing with the Stars offered to pay her—find out how much celebs earn here.
Grace Warrior adorably tries to grab her uncle Robert's phone while the duo takes a series of selfies together
Dong Mingzhu, named China's top businesswoman in 2017, said she wanted to turn her intern into a "second Dong Mingzhu."
Inside Jackie Kennedy's New York apartment from 1971, which featured fabrics made by the nonprofit Design Works and textile company Tillett.
Warning: As the headline suggests, the article below reveals which character dies in Thursday’s Station 19/Grey’s Anatomy crossover. Now that we know the identity of the Station 19/Grey’s Anatomy character for whom Thursday’s crossover episodes would be the last, we kinda want to go back to when we were still in the dark. Why? Because […]
Tammy Rivera‘s figure was the topic of conversation on Sunday, Nov. 7, after she shared an upload showcasing her new look in a cheetah jumpsuit. […]
I have so many questions...View Entire Post ›