The Marist School (Ga.) prevails for Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies' Classic title
The Marist School (Ga.) prevails for Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies' Classic title
The Marist School (Ga.) prevails for Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies' Classic title
Troy Aikman was among those thrilled to see Jimmy Johnson get honored.
In neighborhoods just north of Mexico City, the Volkswagen Beetle—the old Volkswagen Beetle—represents more than transportation; it's a lifestyle choice. Out of series production for 20 years (although it was succeeded for a time by a much more modern New Beetle), the classic version lives on in select places. Perhaps it has something to do with the fact that in 2003 the last Beetle rolled off the assembly line in Mexico, in Puebla, which had opened in 1964 and was long an object of pride for the Mexican people.
Strategists see limited upside for stocks next year, thanks to the market's massive rally over the last few months.
From mountain lions to a pizza delivery guy foiling a robbery attempt, cameras meant to protect post-pandemic purchases provided endless entertainment this year.
Ladies everywhere are proclaiming this to be the best-fitting denim around.
There's an expanded 12-team field to look forward to next season, but we're first looking back at the best games of the four-team playoff era.
LSU and South Carolina have different roster makeups than when they won their respective titles, but they still have NCAA championship potential and are the two favorites to win the SEC.
The gap between the Huskies and the rest of the Big East has slowly closed since they rejoined the conference for the 2020-21 season.
Robert Rothman is seeking at least $75 million in compensatory damages.
From scandal and scorn to Big Ten triumph, Jim Harbaugh's Michigan tenure has been anything but boring.
The NBA couldn't look away on Tuesday. The Pistons put on a good show before setting infamous history.
Phone dead? Never again, thanks to these fast-charging gizmos with 'amazing battery life.' Stock up!
Women's college basketball had plenty of moments that fueled our fandom in 2023, from LSU's rise to Caitlin Clark's dominance to UConn's fall. Here are the top moments of 2023.
Shoppers say the Satina high-waisted leggings fit and flatter all body types. We're sold!
T.J. Hockenson was in the middle of a career season with the Vikings.
Explore the farthest galaxies all from the comfort of your armchair — and, you know, with readily available oxygen.
It cranks out prints up to five times faster than other replicators, and looks cool doing it.
Jaylen Waddle left Sunday's game with an injury.
These comfy, ethically produced, celebrity-approved Cariuma kicks can be yours for only $85.
We made a list, we checked it twice. Here's where all your favorite Christmas movies are streaming.