Maritime intelligence platform Greywing raises seed funding from investors like Flexport

Catherine Shu
·3 min read

Founded in 2019, Singapore-based Greywing was created to help ship operators and other members of the maritime industry make critical decisions. It includes tools for crew change management, predictive reporting of potential risks like piracy and pandemic-related travel restriction updates. Today Greywing announced the launch of a new solution that will help vessel operators track carbon emissions created by crew changes, along with $2.5 million in seed funding. Investors include Flexport, Transmedia Capital, Signal Ventures, Motion Ventures, Rebel Ventures, Y Combinator (Greywing was part of its winter 2021 batch) and Entrepreneur First.

Greywing now enables vessel operators to estimate the potential carbon impact of a crew change before it happens.

The carbon emissions tool takes in data like the current locations of individual crew members, their home ports and potential routing changes. When waypoints are entered, the platform scans for flights that crew members can take. The amount of carbon emissions a flight will create is listed along with its price, so ship operators can book flights that will lower total emissions created without significantly impacting an operation’s costs.

Chief executive officer Nick Clarke explained in an email that 3% of global emissions come from shipping, and about a third of that comes from “scope 3” emissions, or the carbon footprint of factors outside the vessel’s fuel outputs, including crew changes. Many vessel operators are committed to bringing down carbon emissions for ethical reasons; they also need to comply with the International Maritime Organization 2030 and 2050 Decarbonization Targets.

The release of the carbon emissions tool comes three months after Greywing launched Crew Change to help shipping companies manage testing, quarantine and other COVID-19 regulations for their crew members.

Greywing launches Crew Change to help shipping companies navigate COVID-19 regulations

Greywing was created in 2019 after founders Clarke and chief technology officer Hrishi Olickel met at Entrepreneurs First in Singapore. Olickel told TechCrunch in an email that before joining the program, which matches potential co-founders, he “knew almost nothing about the maritime industry” because his background was in parametric insurance and robotics.

Greywing founders Nick Clarke and Hrishi Olickel
Greywing founders Nick Clarke and Hrishi Olickel

Greywing founders Hrishi Olickel and Nick Clarke

“What drew me to Greywing’s mission was Nick and the realization that maritime was an essential industry on the verge of digitalization where we could make a difference,” he said.

Greywing was created to reduce the amount of work vessel operators need to do while preparing for a voyage. It draws in data from private and public sources, and turns it into user-friendly and navigable reports (the platform was designed to be mobile first). “Until our operating system came around, decision makers were being fed all of these critical details from separate channels and managing them on different platforms—emails, rudimentary vessel tracking systems, HR ERP, phone calls or even Excel spreadsheets,” Clarke said. “As you can imagine, it can be difficult to digest all these data points and turn them into actionable intelligence,” especially when one wrong decision can be costly, damaging to the environment or dangerous for crew members.

Olickel added that Greywing’s aim is to “move from idle information reporting, which is where the industry currently sits, to real-time decision making and on to predictive alerts,” which is why the startup built its carbon emissions and Crew Change tools.

The new round of funding will enable Greywing to tap into more maritime data sources and develop intelligent vessel management systems that will become more autonomous as the platform’s algorithms increase in complexity.

“Ultimately, this round of funding will help us to use Greywing’s solution to spark a movement within the shipping industry so we can tackle 1% of global carbon emissions that would otherwise go untouched,” said Clarke. “We are already working to have our solution deployed on over 2,000 vessels, which adds up to 3.5% of the world’s commercial fleet. This will remove over 230,000 tonnes of carbon from the earth’s atmosphere; the equivalent of taking seven vessels off our oceans.”

Rainmaking launches Motion Ventures to boost innovation in the maritime industry

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Daily Crunch: Leaker releases huge cache of Twitch data, promises more to come

    Google boosts African investment: U.S. technology giant Google is investing $1 billion into the African continent to help hasten its digital transformation, including $50 million into local startups. African startup investment has been scaling in recent quarters, making Google’s news unsurprising, if welcome when we consider the uneven reality of global venture funding. Opportunities abound in Latin America’s burgeoning startup market: TechCrunch dug into where investors see gaps in the funding market for startups in Latin America today, discovering that while more upstart tech companies in the region are raising funds, there are still ample blind spots where intrepid investors can find deals.

  • Twitter is selling MoPub to AppLovin for $1.05 billion

    Twitter announced Wednesday that it would offload MoPub, the mobile ad platform it bought back in 2013, selling the company to mobile game and marketing software maker AppLovin. Twitter paid around $350 million for MoPub back in 2013 and will sell the company for $1.05 billion in cash. MoPub helped Twitter bring in around $188 million in revenue last year, according to the company.

  • Japanese healthcare startup Bisu raises $3.2M seed round to launch its lab-on-a-chip product

    The adoption of telehealth services has boomed in the pandemic -- with usage up 38-fold since January 2020, according to a report by McKinsey. In one of the latest developments, Bisu -- a Tokyo-headquartered healthcare startup that has built a lab-grade testing device that can be used at home for diagnostics that translate into actionable health data -- has raised $3.2 million. The seed round will be used to launch a portable home health lab, Bisu Body Coach, which provides personalized nutrition and lifestyle advice through easy, accurate urine and saliva testing.

  • Windows 11 is Out Now – Here’s How to Upgrade for Free

    As of October 5th, Microsoft has officially launched Windows 11. The long-awaited update to Windows 10 is available as a free update for certain existing systems, although several products are on the way that are tailor-made for the new OS. Download Windows 11 While many users gained instant access on October 5th, Microsoft will be …

  • Dogecoin – Daily Tech Analysis – October 6th, 2021

    Following 2 consecutive day’s of solid gains, a move back through to $0.2650 levels would bring $0.28 levels into play.

  • Indians had a glimpse of life without WhatsApp

    The 400 million users in India—the app's biggest market by far—were unable to connect for six hours.

  • Apple says apps must offer a way to delete your account starting in early 2022

    Users in some countries have another way to report issues with apps too.

  • VMware CEO on cloud push, 5G, and artificial intelligence

    VMware’s new CEO, Raghu Raghuram, is pushing heavily into a so-called multi-cloud technology strategy as the business-software maker faces increased competition.

  • Windows cranks it up to 11

    Like an aging rock star seeking to reach a new audience, Microsoft is betting Windows 11 will help it connect with a new generation.Why it matters: Microsoft could once count on a huge portion of the computing market automatically choosing Windows because their business demanded it or they needed a specific app that wasn't available elsewhere. Today, many businesses are putting the choice between Mac or Windows in the hands of individual workers. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Ma

  • Done With Robinhood? Check Out These 3 Investing Apps

    Although undeniably popular, investing app Robinhood is also undeniably troubled. This year alone, Robinhood has faced a series of problems, from class-action lawsuits to record-breaking fines. Despite its rough ride, the online brokerage has held on to many of its customers through the sheer power of its product.

  • Micro-shift app gets students super-short jobs

    An app is helping students pick up super-short work contracts at the touch of a button.Its developers say it's also addressing a staff shortage crisis in the UK's hospitality sector."Stint,"the app, is now operating in 32 cities, working with more than 1,000 hospitality businesses and 75,000 students.Pranav Jain is in his final year at University College London:"Just finding work when I want to work is something that a student can only hope for, and with Stint I can decide to work a two-hour shift between lectures. It's as good as that,"Sol Schlagman co-founded the business with his brother in 2018 to allow students to cherry-pick when, where and for how long they would like to work:"A university student would go onto the app, they would put on their availability, they would tell us where they want to work and then we would link that university student to the hospitality business,"UK job vacancies rose to almost a million from April to July this year.Some hotels, restaurants, and bars say they have struggled getting enough staff to stay open.Apps like Stint could be the answer for businesses unwilling to hire part-time staff.But critics say they lead to poor customer service, with question marks around staff training and workers' rights.

  • Autify advances no-code AI-powered software testing automation platform with $10M Series A

    While working as a software engineer in Japan, Singapore and San Francisco for the past 10 years, Ryo Chikazawa, CEO and co-founder of Autify, came to realize that there’s one common problem in the software development industry; software testing takes excessive time. Chikazawa and co-founder Sam Yamashita started Autify in 2016 in San Francisco to develop software testing automation, enabling software developers to expedite the delivery of quality software to their customers in a rapidly changing marketplace.

  • Fireside app launches to help creators host live interactive shows

    Fireside, an app co-founded by entrepreneur Mark Cuban, launched on Tuesday to help podcasters, musicians and other professional content producers create live shows with the ability to interact with the audience. For instance, Twitch and Alphabet Inc's YouTube offer live video streaming, while Facebook and Twitter have launched live audio room chats. "The vehicle we've built is a production studio on your phone," Falon Fatemi, Fireside co-founder, said in an interview.

  • Telegram says it added 70M users during day of Facebook and WhatsApp outage

    Facebook's hours-long outage on Monday may have hurt the company, its founder, shareholders and many businesses that rely on the social juggernaut's services. Telegram founder and chief executive Pavel Durov said on Tuesday that his instant messaging app added a staggering 70 million users yesterday in what he described as a "record increase in user registration and activity" for the service. "I am proud of how our team handled the unprecedented growth because Telegram continued to work flawlessly for the vast majority of our users," wrote Durov on his Telegram channel.

  • Matter raises $7 million Series A to build a better reading app

    A startup called Matter, which aims to build a better reading app for today's internet, is launching out of private beta testing and announcing the close of its $7 million Series A, led by GV (formerly Google Ventures.) The app enters a space where technologies for saving articles to read later, like Instapaper and Pocket, have lagged behind how people are now consuming online reading -- through newsletters, personalized recommendations in other apps or through suggestions from peers on social platforms, for example. The frustrations with the current set of reading apps drove Matter co-founders Ben Springwater and Robert Mackenzie -- who met while working at Nextdoor -- to take on the challenge of building a new tool for online reading.

  • Tinder is rolling out its own in-app 'coins'

    Tinder will introduce a virtual in-app currency designed to help users spend more time on the site and eventually pay real money.

  • Firefox Focus revamp gives you more control over privacy and tracking

    Mozilla has revamped its minimalist Firefox Focus browser with new shortcuts and privacy controls — and it's bringing Firefox to the Windows store.

  • Who are the best software development consultants for startups?

    When the dot-com bubble popped 20 years ago a lot of people thought that software development was going to get broadly outsourced. Instead, Silicon Valley evolved a new ethos around technical, product-focused founders and strong, central engineering teams. Which is why we’re looking to profile great software development shops that work with startups.

  • The multimillion dollar payouts of Twitch's top 100 streamers leaked: Here's how much your favorite creator is reportedly making

    The highest paid streaming channel on Twitch earned nearly $10 million in two years from Amazon alone, according to data leaked by alleged hackers.

  • Y Combinator-backed CostCertified lands $8.45M to build the 'Amazon for construction'

    CostCertified, a Canadian startup which provides real-time, interactive residential construction estimates, raised $8.45 million in a seed round of funding. FUSE, a Pacific Northwest venture firm which counts former Microsoft CFO John Connors and Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner as venture partners, led the round. The company is also backed by Y Combinator (having participated in the accelerator’s S21 batch), I2BF Global Ventures, Soma Capital and a number of proptech/construction tech founders such as Willy Schlacks, CEO and co-founder of EquipmentShare; Ryan Sutton-Gee, PlanGrid co-founder and former COO; Jonathan Wasserstrum, co-founder and CEO of SquareFoot and Bill Smith, founder and CEO of Landing.