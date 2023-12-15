Mariupol doctor who betrayed wounded Ukrainian soldiers to Russians is sentenced to life in prison

An ophthalmologist from Mariupol has been sentenced to life in prison in absentia for treason, Ukraine’s SBU security service reported on Telegram on Dec. 15.

Amid fierce battles for the city in March 2022, she betrayed to Russian forces seven wounded Ukrainian soldiers who were admitted to the local hospital where she was employed.

Following the capture of the hospital, the Russians initiated a search for Ukrainian soldiers among the patients. The hospital staff pre-emptively destroyed documents and uniforms of Ukrainian defenders, with the soldiers themselves being officially registered as civilian patients injured in the intense city fighting, the SBU notes.

However, during a walkthrough of the medical facility with the Russians, Dr. Valentyna Chekhova pointed out the beds where the wounded soldiers were lying and identified a fellow doctor who assisted in concealing Ukrainian soldiers.

The Russians incarcerated the injured Ukrainian defenders, transporting them to a torture chamber, where the invaders subjected them to gruesome torture, as detailed by the SBU.

The investigation revealed that Chekhova was rewarded with the position of head of the ophthalmology department at the captured hospital for her collaboration with the Russians.

The court found Chekhova guilty of treason (part 2 of Article 111 of Ukraine’s Criminal Code) and sentenced her in absentia to life in prison.

A church chorister and the wife of a Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP) rector has been detained for guiding Russian missile strikes on Ukrainian Armed Forces positions near Zaporizhzhya, Ukraine’s SBU security service reported on Telegram on Dec. 13.

